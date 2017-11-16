Global Hadoop Market 2017-2021 with Amazon, Cloudera, Hortonworks, IBM, MapR Technologies, Microsoft, Pivotal Software & Teradata Dominating

DUBLIN, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Hadoop Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global hadoop market to grow at a CAGR of 39.49% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Hadoop Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing market consolidation and partnerships. The consolidation in the global Hadoop market is increasing. Many large enterprise computing vendors are increasingly acquiring companies to attain new big data technologies. Larger vendors are targeting smaller companies to expand their business portfolio in the global big data and Hadoop market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing structured and unstructured data. Enterprise data, including structured and unstructured data, is generated from various sources, including enterprise applications, web-based search, social networks, and cloud-based applications. The data coming from embedded systems and metadata are some of the fastest-growing data segments. Organizations require Hadoop for processing huge volumes of big data generated and to use the data effectively.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increase in data piracy. Since a large volume of enterprise data is being digitized, crucial issues such as privacy, security, liability, and protection of intellectual property have started emerging in the global Hadoop market. Among these issues, data security and data privacy are the major concerns in the market. The vendors in the global Hadoop market are handling very sensitive client information, including confidential financial information; hence, many enterprises are concerned about their data being misused.

Key vendors

Amazon

Cloudera

Hortonworks

IBM

MapR Technologies

Microsoft

Pivotal Software

Teradata



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Sizing



Part 07: Five Forces Analysis



Part 08: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 09: Regional Landscape



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers And Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Vendor Analysis



Part 15: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kc88ml/global_hadoop





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716