Global Hadoop Market 2017-2021 with Amazon, Cloudera, Hortonworks, IBM, MapR Technologies, Microsoft, Pivotal Software & Teradata Dominating

The "Global Hadoop Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global hadoop market to grow at a CAGR of 39.49% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Hadoop Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increasing market consolidation and partnerships. The consolidation in the global Hadoop market is increasing. Many large enterprise computing vendors are increasingly acquiring companies to attain new big data technologies. Larger vendors are targeting smaller companies to expand their business portfolio in the global big data and Hadoop market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing structured and unstructured data. Enterprise data, including structured and unstructured data, is generated from various sources, including enterprise applications, web-based search, social networks, and cloud-based applications. The data coming from embedded systems and metadata are some of the fastest-growing data segments. Organizations require Hadoop for processing huge volumes of big data generated and to use the data effectively.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increase in data piracy. Since a large volume of enterprise data is being digitized, crucial issues such as privacy, security, liability, and protection of intellectual property have started emerging in the global Hadoop market. Among these issues, data security and data privacy are the major concerns in the market. The vendors in the global Hadoop market are handling very sensitive client information, including confidential financial information; hence, many enterprises are concerned about their data being misused.
Key vendors
- Amazon
- Cloudera
- Hortonworks
- IBM
- MapR Technologies
- Microsoft
- Pivotal Software
- Teradata
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Sizing
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
Part 08: Market Segmentation By End-User
Part 09: Regional Landscape
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Vendor Analysis
Part 15: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kc88ml/global_hadoop
