ExaScaler and PEZY Computing Also Take Top Three Green500 Positions



DENVER, 2017-11-16 23:27 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At SC17, ExaScaler and PEZY Computing unveiled their Gyoukou supercomputer whose Green500 and Top500 rankings attest to a unique combination of high efficiency and computing power. The Gyoukou supercomputer is installed at the Yokohama Research Institute in Japan. (Video: PEZY Liquid immersion cooling)



PEZY supercomputers leverage 48V Factorized Power, a high efficiency, high density power distribution architecture. PEZY's CPUs are co-packaged with Vicor's Power-on-Package ("PoP") Modular Current Multipliers ("MCMs"), which enable efficient, direct 48V to sub-1V current multiplication at the XPU.



ExaScaler and PEZY Computing also achieved the #1, #2 and #3 positions on the Green500. These supercomputer system installations also utilize 48V Factorized Power.



Images: Gyoukou Liquid Cooling Tanks PEZY-SC@ chip package



About Vicor Corporation Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor Corporation, manufactures and markets innovative, high-performance modular power components, from power modules to semiconductor-centric solutions, to enable customers to efficiently convert and manage power from the power source to the point of load.



