PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Telecom Application Programming Interface (API) Market 2017-2021 with Apigee, AT&T, MuleSoft, Orange, Twilio & Verizon Dominating

DUBLIN, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Telecom Application Programming Interface (API) Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global telecom application programming interface (API) market to grow at a CAGR of 31.94% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global telecom application programming interface (API) market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the sales of different types of API to the application developers, who integrate the API into their applications based on the services and functionality. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is expansion in enterprise business models. Enterprises are involved in improvising the use of underlying data center infrastructure by using virtualization techniques to gain competitive advantages. Most of the enterprises worldwide are involved in increasing their data center footprints, which are contributed by communication service providers (CSPs) and co-location providers. Digitalization has increased the number of application workloads on servers with cross-platform support. Processor manufacturers, such as Intel, are working to boost the efficiency of servers operating in a distributed computing environment.

Market trends


  • Development of telecom API-fication
  • Driving innovation in digital era
  • Rapid growth of internet-connected devices

Key vendors

  • Apigee
  • AT&T
  • MuleSoft
  • Orange
  • Twilio
  • Verizon Communications

Other prominent vendors

  • Nexmo
  • Fortumo
  • Tropo
  • Aspect Software
  • Telefonica

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Segmentation By Services

Part 07: Geographical Segmentation

Part 08: Key Leading Countries

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis

Part 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ds8g2w/global_telecom

Media Contact:


Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


