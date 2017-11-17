Global Telecom Application Programming Interface (API) Market 2017-2021 with Apigee, AT&T, MuleSoft, Orange, Twilio & Verizon Dominating

DUBLIN, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Telecom Application Programming Interface (API) Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global telecom application programming interface (API) market to grow at a CAGR of 31.94% during the period 2017-2021.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global telecom application programming interface (API) market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the sales of different types of API to the application developers, who integrate the API into their applications based on the services and functionality. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is expansion in enterprise business models. Enterprises are involved in improvising the use of underlying data center infrastructure by using virtualization techniques to gain competitive advantages. Most of the enterprises worldwide are involved in increasing their data center footprints, which are contributed by communication service providers (CSPs) and co-location providers. Digitalization has increased the number of application workloads on servers with cross-platform support. Processor manufacturers, such as Intel, are working to boost the efficiency of servers operating in a distributed computing environment.
Market trends
- Development of telecom API-fication
- Driving innovation in digital era
- Rapid growth of internet-connected devices
Key vendors
- Apigee
- AT&T
- MuleSoft
- Orange
- Twilio
- Verizon Communications
Other prominent vendors
- Nexmo
- Fortumo
- Tropo
- Aspect Software
- Telefonica
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation By Services
Part 07: Geographical Segmentation
Part 08: Key Leading Countries
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers And Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis
Part 14: Appendix
