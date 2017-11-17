COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENTFOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

RICHEMONT INTERIM REPORT 2017 AVAILABLE ON RICHEMONT.COM

17 NOVEMBER 2017

Richemont is pleased to announce the publication of its interim report and accounts for the six months ended 30 September 2017. The report may be downloaded from the Richemont website at (https://www.richemont.com/investor-relations/reports.html: https://www.richemont.com/investor-relations/reports.html)

The interim report reflects the information contained in the Richemont results announcement issued on 10 November 2017 as well as the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements posted on the Group's website the same day.

In accordance with stock exchange regulations in Switzerland and South Africa, Richemont no longer prints its interim report.

