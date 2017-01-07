sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 17.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

96,47 Euro		+0,46
+0,48 %
WKN: 936957 ISIN: BE0003770840 Ticker-Symbol: L3R 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
17.11.2017 | 07:40
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Leasinvest Real Estate Comm. VA: Leasinvest Real Estate - Interim statement of the manager on the third quarter of the financial year 2017 (01/07/2017-30/09/2017)

Summary

  • Strategy focus on two asset classes, retail and offices, and three countries, Luxembourg, Belgium and Austria:
    • Strengthening of the position in Austria and in retail with two acquisitions in Vienna
    • Complete divestment of Swiss retail portfolio and
    • Finalizing divestment of 65% of logistics portfolio in Belgium.

  • The outlook for 2017 is confirmed by the figures realized on 30/09 (vs 30/09/16)
    • Stable rental income of € 42.1 million compared to € 42.2 million (-0.2%)
    • The EPRA Earnings*[1] on 30/09 have slightly decreased to € 22 million or € 4.46 per share (-4.1%)
    • The net result has risen from € 25.6 million to € 29.7 million or € 6.01 per share (+16%)
    • Redevelopments in Belgium and Luxembourg remain on schedule.
Press release attached (PDF)

[1] Alternative Performance Measures (APM) in the sense of the ESMA directive of 5 October 2015 in this press release are indicated with an asterisk (*) and are further explained in the annexes to this press release.

2017 11 17 LRE Q3 2017_ENG (http://hugin.info/134797/R/2150397/825402.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Leasinvest Real Estate Comm. VA via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)