Romanian Government Signs Deal for Five Elekta Linear Accelerators

BUCHAREST, Romania, Nov. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) announced today that it has signed a deal with Romanian Health Minister, Florian Bodog, to supply the country with sophisticated radiation therapy devices for the efficient treatment of cancer.

The deal includes one Elekta Infinity' and four Elekta SynergyPlatform linear accelerators (linacs), as well as software for treatment planning and oncology information systems. These upgrades from obsolete cobalt systems will allow for improved workflows and a higher patient throughout. The equipment will be installed at the Constanta, Galati and Baia Mare county hospitals, the Bucharest Oncology Institute and the Elias Emergency University Hospital.

Jaroslaw Lange, Elekta's Manager for Central Europe, says: "Cancer patients in Romania will benefit from this state-of-the-art equipment, which ensures high accuracy radiotherapy to treat tumors, by having the linac systems located closer to home. It will make this efficient treatment more accessible to more people."

The signing ceremony was held in the main government office in the presence of the top government officials: Marcel Ciolacu, Deputy Prime Minister, Ionut Misa, Finance Minister, Florian Bodog, Minister of Health, Regional Governors and CEOs of all hospitals where the Elekta linacs will be placed.

For further information, please contact:

Gert van Santen

Group Vice President Corporate Communications

Elekta AB

Tel: +31-653-561-242

e-mail: gert.vansanten@elekta.com

Time zone: CET: Central European Time

Raven Canzeri

Global Public Relations Manager

Tel: +1-770-670-2524

e-mail: raven.canzeri@elekta.com

Time zone: EST: Eastern Standard Time

About Elekta

Elekta is proud to be the leading innovator of equipment and software used to improve, prolong and save the lives of people with cancer and brain disorders. Our advanced, effective solutions are created in collaboration with customers, and more than 6,000 hospitals worldwide rely on Elekta technology. Our treatment solutions and oncology informatics portfolios are designed to enhance the delivery of radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, and to drive cost efficiency in clinical workflows. Elekta employs 3,600 people around the world. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. www.elekta.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download: