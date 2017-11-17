Romanian Government Signs Deal for Five Elekta Linear Accelerators

Advanced radiation therapy devices to help satisfy need for modern cancer treatment
PR Newswire
BUCHAREST, Romania, Nov. 17, 2017
BUCHAREST, Romania, Nov. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) announced today that it has signed a deal with Romanian Health Minister, Florian Bodog, to supply the country with sophisticated radiation therapy devices for the efficient treatment of cancer.
The deal includes one Elekta Infinity' and four Elekta SynergyPlatform linear accelerators (linacs), as well as software for treatment planning and oncology information systems. These upgrades from obsolete cobalt systems will allow for improved workflows and a higher patient throughout. The equipment will be installed at the Constanta, Galati and Baia Mare county hospitals, the Bucharest Oncology Institute and the Elias Emergency University Hospital.
Jaroslaw Lange, Elekta's Manager for Central Europe, says: "Cancer patients in Romania will benefit from this state-of-the-art equipment, which ensures high accuracy radiotherapy to treat tumors, by having the linac systems located closer to home. It will make this efficient treatment more accessible to more people."
The signing ceremony was held in the main government office in the presence of the top government officials: Marcel Ciolacu, Deputy Prime Minister, Ionut Misa, Finance Minister, Florian Bodog, Minister of Health, Regional Governors and CEOs of all hospitals where the Elekta linacs will be placed.
