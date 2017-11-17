sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

The European Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 October 2017

PR Newswire
London, November 16

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 OCTOBER 2017

% of
RankCompanySectorCountryNet Assets
1PostNLIndustrialsNetherlands3.8
2BayerBasic MaterialsGermany3.4
3NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland3.3
4Royal Dutch Shell *Oil & GasNetherlands3.3
5BBVAFinancialsSpain3.2
6SanofiHealth CareFrance3.2
7TotalOil & GasFrance3.1
8CommerzbankFinancialsGermany3.1
9ENIOil & GasItaly3.1
10BNP ParibasFinancialsFrance3.0
11TelefonicaTelecommunicationsSpain3.0
12INGFinancialsNetherlands2.9
13BB BiotechHealth CareSwitzerland2.8
14LeoniIndustrialsGermany2.8
15Nordea BankFinancialsSweden2.7
16Roche **Health CareSwitzerland2.7
17AirbusIndustrialsFrance2.6
18E.ONUtilitiesGermany2.6
19RyanairConsumer ServicesIreland2.5
20MichelinConsumer GoodsFrance2.5
21Deutsche PostIndustrialsGermany2.5
22NokiaTechnologyFinland2.5
23DNBFinancialsNorway2.5
24TDCTelecommunicationsDenmark2.4
25Rocket InternetFinancialsGermany2.4
26AdeccoIndustrialsSwitzerland2.4
27IpsosConsumer ServicesFrance2.4
28Telecom ItaliaTelecommunicationsItaly2.3
29OutotecIndustrialsFinland2.3
30Ubisoft EntertainmentConsumer GoodsFrance2.3
31Danske BankFinancialsDenmark2.2
32Ahold DelhaizeConsumer ServicesNetherlands2.1
33OntexConsumer GoodsBelgium2.1
34MediobancaFinancialsItaly2.1
35DIAConsumer ServicesSpain2.0
36SiemensIndustrialsGermany1.8
37Petroleum Geo-ServicesOil & GasNorway1.6
38GemaltoTechnologyNetherlands1.4
Total equity investments98.9
Cash and other net assets1.1
Net assets100.0
* The investment is in A shares
** The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 October 2017% of Net Assets
France19.1
Germany18.6
Netherlands13.5
Switzerland11.2
Spain8.2
Italy7.5
Finland4.8
Denmark4.6
Norway4.1
Sweden2.7
Ireland2.5
Belgium2.1
Cash and other net assets1.1
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 October 2017% of Net Assets
Financials24.1
Industrials18.2
Health Care12.0
Oil & Gas11.1
Consumer Services9.0
Telecommunications7.7
Consumer Goods6.9
Technology3.9
Basic Materials3.4
Utilities2.6
Cash and other net assets1.1
100.0

As at 31 October 2017, the net assets of the Company were £433,961,000.

17 November 2017

LEI: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP


