THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 OCTOBER 2017

% of Rank Company Sector Country Net Assets 1 PostNL Industrials Netherlands 3.8 2 Bayer Basic Materials Germany 3.4 3 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 3.3 4 Royal Dutch Shell * Oil & Gas Netherlands 3.3 5 BBVA Financials Spain 3.2 6 Sanofi Health Care France 3.2 7 Total Oil & Gas France 3.1 8 Commerzbank Financials Germany 3.1 9 ENI Oil & Gas Italy 3.1 10 BNP Paribas Financials France 3.0 11 Telefonica Telecommunications Spain 3.0 12 ING Financials Netherlands 2.9 13 BB Biotech Health Care Switzerland 2.8 14 Leoni Industrials Germany 2.8 15 Nordea Bank Financials Sweden 2.7 16 Roche ** Health Care Switzerland 2.7 17 Airbus Industrials France 2.6 18 E.ON Utilities Germany 2.6 19 Ryanair Consumer Services Ireland 2.5 20 Michelin Consumer Goods France 2.5 21 Deutsche Post Industrials Germany 2.5 22 Nokia Technology Finland 2.5 23 DNB Financials Norway 2.5 24 TDC Telecommunications Denmark 2.4 25 Rocket Internet Financials Germany 2.4 26 Adecco Industrials Switzerland 2.4 27 Ipsos Consumer Services France 2.4 28 Telecom Italia Telecommunications Italy 2.3 29 Outotec Industrials Finland 2.3 30 Ubisoft Entertainment Consumer Goods France 2.3 31 Danske Bank Financials Denmark 2.2 32 Ahold Delhaize Consumer Services Netherlands 2.1 33 Ontex Consumer Goods Belgium 2.1 34 Mediobanca Financials Italy 2.1 35 DIA Consumer Services Spain 2.0 36 Siemens Industrials Germany 1.8 37 Petroleum Geo-Services Oil & Gas Norway 1.6 38 Gemalto Technology Netherlands 1.4 Total equity investments 98.9 Cash and other net assets 1.1 Net assets 100.0 * The investment is in A shares

** The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 October 2017 % of Net Assets France 19.1 Germany 18.6 Netherlands 13.5 Switzerland 11.2 Spain 8.2 Italy 7.5 Finland 4.8 Denmark 4.6 Norway 4.1 Sweden 2.7 Ireland 2.5 Belgium 2.1 Cash and other net assets 1.1 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 October 2017 % of Net Assets Financials 24.1 Industrials 18.2 Health Care 12.0 Oil & Gas 11.1 Consumer Services 9.0 Telecommunications 7.7 Consumer Goods 6.9 Technology 3.9 Basic Materials 3.4 Utilities 2.6 Cash and other net assets 1.1 100.0

As at 31 October 2017, the net assets of the Company were £433,961,000.

17 November 2017

LEI: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800



The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House

51 New North Road

Exeter

EX4 4EP