Nasdaq Riga decided on November 16, 2017 to list ABLV Bank, AS bonds on Baltic Bond list as of November 21, 2017, that were issued based on the Seventh bond offering program.



Additional information:



Issuer's full name ABLV Bank, AS Issuer's short name ABLV Third Bond issue series ABLV SUB USD 171127 Securities ISIN code LV0000802361 Securities maturity date 17.11.2027 Nominal value of one security 100 USD Number of listed securities 400 000 Orderbook short name* ABLVFLOT27B



* fixed income automatch market segment (RSE Bonds Automatch)



Attached: Base Prospectus of the Seventh Bond Offer Program and Final Terms.



Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67 212 431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=653385