IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced that it was recently named Best Data and Information Provider and Best Valuation Service for Hard-to-Value Assets at the 2017 Alternative Credit Intelligence European Services Awards.

"It was an honor to present IHS Markit with these two awards, which were decided upon by a judging panel of COOs and industry experts," said Jon Close, head of content at Alternative Credit Intelligence. "IHS Markit has cemented itself as the market leader in credit product pricing and data services, while continuing to innovate and add new products and services."

The Alternative Credit Intelligence European Services Awards recognize industry leaders that have demonstrated exceptional customer service and innovative product development over the past 12 months.

"Global asset managers rely on IHS Markit for a broad range of data and valuation services across fixed-income, derivatives and equities markets. Our ability to provide complex valuations on unlisted equity and illiquid debt positions delivers a strong benefit to the industry," said Ed Chidsey, global head of pricing, valuations and reference data at IHS Markit. "It is an honor to receive these awards from Alternative Credit Intelligence, and we remain strong in our commitment to industry-leading innovation and collaboration."

IHS Markit provides more than 30,000 unlisted equity and illiquid debt valuations annually, in addition to being able to provide prices for the full spectrum of traded debt instruments, derivatives and structured products.

