On the 16th of November 2017, AS Ekspress Grupp acquired 51% of the company UAB Adnet Media after getting an approval from the Lithuanian Competition Council. As a result, AS Ekspress Grupp owns 100% of the shares of UAB Adnet Media. The 49% of the shares belongs to AS Ekspress Grupp from autumn 2014. UAB Adnet Media is engaged in internet advertising sales in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.



Additional information: Mari-Liis Rüütsalu Chairman of the Management Board GSM: +372 512 2591 e-mail: mariliis.ryytsalu@egrupp.ee