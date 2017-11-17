17.11.2017 Zugemailt von / gefunden bei: RCB (BSN-Hinweis: Lauftext im Original des Aussenders, Titel (immer) und Bebilderung (oft) durch boerse-social.com aus dem Fotoarchiv von photaq.com) RCB: Mayr-Melnhof cut to HOLD, TP EUR 124 - Full valuation and lack of short-term triggers - Reflecting the good share price performance (all-time high reached in early November) we downgrade Mayr-Melnhof to HOLD from BUY. We set a fractionally higher target price of EUR 124 (EUR 123)- While the strength of the business model remains undisputed and the company remains a core defensive play, we currently struggle to identify a further (short-term) catalyst- 3Q figures were bang in line with our estimates from the top to...

