The Italian wind energy specialist has acquired 100% of ForVei, a company that owns 30 PV plants across northern, central and southern Italy.

Italian wind energy company ERG has announced that its unit ERG Power Generation S.p.A. has agreed to buy a 100% stake in ForVei, a joint venture between Italian investment firm VEI Green and UK-based Foresight, which owns 81 MW of PV power plants in Italy.

According to ERG, the portfolio consists of 30 MW solar plants located across eight regions in northern, central and southern Italy. All of the projects, the company stressed, ...

