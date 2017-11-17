Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2017) - A new article has been published on Innovest Global, Inc. (OTC Pink: IVST). Innovest Global, Inc. operates as a diversified holding company that focuses on acquiring niche businesses that are capable of generating seven to eight figures in revenue. The company's subsidiaries operate across telehealth, business-to-business distribution, and auto sales.

The article discusses the projected outlook of the emerging telehealth industry, which is the fastest growing subsector of the healthcare industry. Technological innovations within healthcare will help streamline patient care and quality of care, which have largely been ignored over the past decades.

Recent healthcare innovations have focused on new methods for detecting and fighting diseases and viruses. However, technology has yet to disrupt the methods at which we receive healthcare from our providers or how we gain access to our health records.

Telehealth is the next generation of healthcare. Instead of waiting hours at the doctors' office and being around other sick patients, people will soon have the ability to receive healthcare advice and consultation right over the internet through video conferencing. Instead of obtaining bulky paper health records, telehealth will soon allow patients to have instant access to their information online. Aside from virtual healthcare visits and records, telehealth also includes remote patient monitoring, mobile healthcare platforms, and personal emergency response systems (PERS).

According to a report from market research firm, Frost & Sullivan, telehealth will become fully mainstream within the next five to seven years. Furthermore, the telehealth industry is forecast to see a massive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.30% between 2016 and 2021.

Innovest Global, Inc. is positioning to be a unique provider of telehealth services, after its recent acquisition of Sanavida. Sanavida is a telehealth platform that is available in both English and Spanish. Furthermore, the platform is available as a low-cost subscription and offers a wide range of services: face-to-face online health visits, 24/7 medical assistance, discounted medical visits, prescriptions, medical supplies, and mental health services.

The United States is currently debating whether or not to change its healthcare insurance laws, which would result in millions of Americans losing their health coverage. Fortunately, Innovest's Sanavida appears to be a potential solution for the potential scaling back of healthcare coverage. The low-cost monthly subscription would be a viable alternative to lofty health care premiums or even no coverage at all.

Innovest Global, Inc. plans on launching test marketing during the fourth quarter 2017 for Sanavida, while preparing to expand the platform into additional health services. The company also hopes to lead the telehealth expansion into Mexico and South America through its Spanish language-capable platform.

