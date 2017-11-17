Palmdale, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2017) - Benchmark Development and InterMountain Management are proud to announce the opening of California's first Element by Westin hotel. This 123-room midscale extended-stay property is located just off State Route 14 and nestled in the beautiful Antelope Valley. Element Palmdale is just minutes from downtown Palmdale and close to popular attractions such as Blackbird Airpark Museum and Air Force Flight Test Historical Museum. The largest city in Antelope Valley, Palmdale is approximately one hour from Los Angeles, Burbank and Pasadena.

The Element Palmdale has created a place where their guests can thrive. Spaces are open and bright, with clean, urban-inspired design and oversized windows. Guests will find everything they need to be more productive and make it easy for them to work hard, play hard, be well, and rest easy. The hotel's 838 square foot meeting room offers an energizing environment customizable to clients' needs with modular furnishings, a flexible layout, and well-designed seating. The 24-hour fitness center provides state-of-the-art equipment to help guests live well when they are on the road. Cutting-edge technology, 50" flat-panel televisions, easy-access power outlets, and complimentary Wi-Fi keep everyone connected. Guestrooms are spacious, welcoming guests to unwind and recharge before or after their meetings. Designed to awaken the senses, rooms are airy and inviting, flexible and functional, and full of natural light. Guests have everything they need with our signature Heavenly® Bed, spa-inspired bathrooms, oversized closets, ergonomic workspaces, state-of-the-art entertainment and fully-equipped energy-efficient kitchens. At the Element Palmdale, guests can maintain the rhythm of their lives, whether staying for a few days, or a few weeks.

General Manager Mauricio Flores brings a wealth of hospitality and industry knowledge to the team. Passionate about the community and making this new hotel a tremendous addition to Palmdale, he looks forward to welcoming travelers to this beautiful property. Mauricio commented, "We believe that travelers deserve more than a place to stay. They need a place to thrive. We want our guests to start every day fresh, whether they're staying for a few nights or settling in for a few weeks. Element Palmdale provides guests with space to live their lives. With natural light, healthy options, open spaces and eco-friendly practices, we've built a smarter, better place to stay. Time away from home shouldn't mean time away from life."

ABOUT INTERMOUNTAIN MANAGEMENT

As one of North America's largest hotel management and development companies, InterMountain Management specializes in the select-service and extended-stay hotel segments. For over 35 years, InterMountain Management's dedication to success is proven in the results as a hotel owner, management company and hotel developer. They currently own and/or manage approximately 75 premium branded hotels nationwide, with an additional 20 in their pipeline. For more information, or to view hotel locations across the U.S., visit their website at www.intermountainhotels.com.

ABOUT ELEMENT HOTELS

Element® Hotels is made to order for guests in the know and on the go. Its bright design defies convention, bathing guest rooms and public spaces in natural light. Stylish and sustainable throughout, Element offers extended stay comfort with a conscience and lots of signature amenities from its healthy RISE breakfast and RELAX evening reception to saline swimming pools, spacious fitness centers, bikes to borrow and electric vehicle charging stations. Element made history in 2008 as the only major hotel brand to pursue LEED certification for high-performance buildings brand-wide. Element is proud to participate in the industry's award-winning loyalty program, Starwood Preferred Guest®, in which members can link accounts with Marriott Rewards® and The Ritz-Carlton Rewards® for instant elite status matching and unlimited points transfer. Visit www.ElementHotels.com or connect on Facebook.

Contact:

Ricardo Godinez

info@intermountainhotels.com