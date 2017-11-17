ICON plc, (NASDAQ: ICLR) global provider of drug development solutions and services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries, today announced the appointment of Ms. Joan Garahy as a non-executive director.

Ms. Garahy is the managing director of ClearView Investment Pensions Limited, a financial advisory company. Ms. Garahy is also a non-executive director of both Kerry Group plc and Irish Residential Properties REIT plc.

Ms. Garahy's previous executive roles include founder and managing director of HBCL Investment Pensions Ltd, director of investments at HC Financial Services Group, head of research at the Irish National Pension Reserve Fund, head of research at Hibernian Investment Managers and her equity analyst roles with Goodbody Stockbrokers and NCB Group.

Ms. Garahy was also previously a non-executive director of Galway University Foundation and she is currently a member of the board of The Irish Chamber Orchestra.

Ms. Garahy holds a Bachelor of Science degree from University College Galway and a Master of Science from University College Dublin.

"We are all very pleased that Joan has joined the board," commented Mr. Ciaran Murray, chairman of the board. "Her leadership positions and experience in the financial and investment sectors together with her strong and varied non-executive board experience will further enhance the expertise of the ICON board."

About ICON plc

ICON plc is a global provider of drug development solutions and services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company specialises in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON currently, operates from 97 locations in 38 countries and has approximately 13,100 employees.

Further information is available at www.iconplc.com.

