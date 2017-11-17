Global Industrial Vehicle Market 2017-2021 with Hyster-Yale Materials, Jungheinrich, Kionn Konecranes & Toyota Dominating

DUBLIN, November 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Industrial Vehicle Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global industrial vehicle market to grow at a CAGR of 3.13% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Industrial Vehicle Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Rapid industrialization. The world has witnessed a rapid growth in industrialization over the last few years. Developing countries, such as China, Indonesia, and India, are trying to bring more industries and attract investments to their countries to improve their economy.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Integration of IoT in industrial vehicles. Modern industrial vehicles incorporated with IoT are expected to be launched in the future. With the incorporation of IoT in the automotive system, the data generated will be constantly fed to the central server. Data collation will help to formulate the best practices to reduce fuel consumption.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Slowdown in Chinese economy. According to the World Bank, China is considered as the world's biggest market for manufacturing and retail goods and ranks below the consumption value of the US. Globally, China accounted for almost one-tenth of the household consumption in 2015. This shows that any decline in the Chinese economy will negatively affect the global market.

Key vendors

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Jungheinrich

KION GROUP

Konecranes

TOYOTA INDUSTRIES

Other prominent vendors

Anhui Heli Industrial Vehicle

Cargotec

Crown Equipment

Daifuku

Hangcha

Hyundai Construction Equipment Europe

Manituo

MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT

Ross Electric Vehicles

SSI SCHAEFER

Taylor-Dunn

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Product Type



Part 07: Geographical Segmentation



Part 08: Decision Framework



Part 09: Drivers And Challenges



Part 10: Market Trends



Part 11: Vendor Landscape



Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 13: Appendix



