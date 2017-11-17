



SINGAPORE, Nov 17, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - Changi Airport has teamed up with Sanrio, creators of characters beloved around the world this Christmas. In conjunction with the year-end gifting season, from 17 November 2017 to 12 January 2018, eight Sanrio plush toys are up for grabs exclusively at Changi Airport. Featuring Hello Kitty and Dear Daniel, as well as Cinamon Roll, Gudetama, Kiki & Lala from The Little Twin Stars, My Melody and Pompompurin, each of these toys can be purchased for S$8.90 when you shop and dine at Changi Airport. JCB Cardmembers can get an additional plush toy for free, as JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co. Ltd, (referred here after as JCB) is the Official Payment Partner for Changi's Mystical Garden with Sanrio characters.Kimihisa Imada, President & COO of JCB International Co., Ltd commented: "JCB is honored to be in partnership with Changi Airport Group to be the Official Payment Partner for Changi's Mystical Garden with Sanrio Characters. Changi Airport, as one of the fastest growing hubs in the world is seeing many international passengers as it is located in a strategic position in the middle of South-East Asia. We see a synergy between JCB and Changi Airport Group as JCB continues to build its effort to increase our presence in Asia. This partnership enhances the shopping experience and product benefits for our cardmembers in Asia."To enjoy this promotion, spend a minimum of SGD 60 in public area, SGD 90 on iShopChangi.com or SGD 120 in transit area and supermarket with your JCB Card to purchase a Sanrio Character Plush Toy at SGD 8.90. Free Sanrio Plush Toy for JCB Cardmembers is limited to the first 4,000 customers on a first-come-first-serve and while-stocks-last basis.Visit Singapore and bring home your favorite Sanrio character when you shop and dine at Changi Airport.For more information and terms and conditions, please visithttp://www.global.jcb/en/consumers/promotions/singapore1711.htmlAbout JCBJCB is a global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 30 million merchants in the world. JCB Cards are now issued in 23 countries and territories, with more than 105 million cardmembers. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. More information about JCB is also available on the website: http://www.global.jcb/en/about-us/Note: JCB statistics are as of the end of March 2017.Contact:Kumiko KidaJCB Co. LtdCorporate CommunicationsTel: +81-3-5778-8353Email: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jpSource: JCBCopyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.