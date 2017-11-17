Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - Materialise N.V. Collaborates with Simufact Engineering for Integration of Simulation Software into its Magics 3D Printing Software

Research Desk Line-up: 2U Post Earnings Coverage

The Collaboration

The integration will allow Magics' software users to apply Simufact Engineering's simulation in a familiar data preparation environment resulting in a better control during the pre-build process when 3D printing of metal objects. Along with this, the support structures in the Simufact Engineering's Additive software will be represented with Materialise's Magics features.

Usually conducting simulations to predict the AM process requires expert knowledge due to the level of complexity involved in the process. However, by using the combination of Simufact Engineering's simulation expertise along with Materialise's full process AM expertise results in a straightforward workflow for Magics' users who want to apply simulation within their process.

Commenting on the signing of the agreement Stefaan Motte, Vice President - Software at Materialise, said:

"Quality control is currently one of the most important challenges to meet the demanding requirements of our customers. Our Inspector software already provides control during and after the build process and now Magics users will be able to predict errors before production. We are very confident that the combination of our well-established Magics software with proven simulation technology from a market leader like Simufact will offer competitive simulation-driven solutions to the AM market."

Dr. Hendrik Schafstall, CTO of Simufact Engineering, added:

"Support structure generation is a standard process in the AM build preparation workflow, and Magics software is a market-leading tool for this purpose. When it comes to optimizing the build process-based on simulation results, the support structure plays a significant role in achieving first-time-right print results. Our customers will benefit from Materialise's leading representation of support structures integrated in Simufact Additive, further strengthening our simulation process chain."

Both Companies are currently exhibiting their software at the "formnext' 2017 International exhibition and conference being held between November 14, 2017, to November 17, 2017, at Frankfurt, Germany.

About the Simufact Engineering's Additive software

Simufact Engineering's Additive is a powerful and scalable software tool for the simulation of metal-based AM processes. The advantage of the systematic use of process simulation software is that the number of prototypes to be built in the development phase is reduced drastically, at the same time it improves the quality and lifetime of the products. This results in huge reduction in the time-to-market and development costs. The integration of simulation software with Materialise Magics will help users including research and development (R&D) departments, universities, and designers to seamlessly shift from a heuristic approach to a scientific, validated approach.

About Simufact Engineering

Hamburg, Germany based Simufact Engineering is an MSC Software Corporation Company. MSC Software is part of Hexagon (Nasdaq: HEXA B) a leading global provider of information technologies specializing in geospatial and industrial enterprise applications. Hexagon has approximately 18,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately €3.1 billion

Simufact Engineering is a global operating software company that provides process simulation products and services to manufacturing industries. The Company has dedicated 20 years in establishing itself as one of the leaders in developing and supporting simulation solutions for the design and optimization of manufacturing techniques in metal processing. The software primarily aims at the automotive industry, mechanical engineering, aerospace industry, and their respective suppliers. Typical fields of application for Simufact Engineering's software are hot forging, cold forming, sheet metal forming, rolling, ring rolling, open die forging, mechanical joining, heat treatment, different welding processes, and additive manufacturing. It has become an established global player in this field with over 700 customers worldwide.

About Materialise N.V.

Leuven, Belgium based Materialise has over 27 years of experience in in the field of additive manufacturing, also known as 3D Printing. It offers a range of software solutions and 3D printing services which are critical for the 3D printing industry. Materialise's open and flexible solutions enable players in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design, and consumer goods, to build innovative 3D printing applications. Materialise combines the largest group of software developers in the industry with one of the largest 3D printing facilities in the world.

Last Close Stock Review

At the closing bell, on Thursday, November 16, 2017, Materialise's stock was marginally up 0.50%, ending the trading session at $13.98. A total volume of 27.00 thousand shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price skyrocketed 8.96% in the last three months, 10.51% in the past six months, and 74.53% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock soared 82.03% since the start of the year. The stock currently has a market cap of $649.65 million.

