Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Methanex's Adjusted EPS Surpassed Analysts' Expectations

Earnings Reviewed

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, Methanex's revenues increased 41.2% to $719.70 million from $510.10 million in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, the Company's total sales volume was 2.77 million tons compared to 2.48 million tons in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's Methanex-produced methanol's sales volume was 1.75 million tons compared to 1.86 million tons in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's production was 1.77 million tons compared to 1.75 million tons in the comparable period of last year.

During Q3 FY17, Methanex's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) decreased 17.8% to $143 million from $174 million in Q2 FY17. The decrease was due to a fall in average price realized. For the reported quarter, the Company's average price realized per ton was $307 compared to $327 in the second quarter of 2017.

For the reported quarter, Methanex's D&A expenses decreased 5.3% to $57.93 million from $61.18 million in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, the Company's operating income was $37.26 million compared to an operating loss of $11.52 million in the corresponding period of last year.

For the reported quarter, Methanex's net income was $32.38 million compared to a net loss of $11.11 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) was positive $0.38 compared to negative $0.12 in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, Methanex's adjusted net income was $52 million compared to an adjusted net loss of $1 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS was positive $0.60 compared to negative $0.01 in the same period of last year. The adjusted diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of $0.55.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, Methanex's cash and cash equivalents increased 37.3% to $307.46 million from $223.89 million as on December 31, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's long-term debt decreased 3.5% to $1.45 billion from $1.50 billion in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's trade and other receivables increased 3.2% to $515.73 million from $499.60 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's trade, other payables, and accrued liabilities increased 19.4% to $624.65 million from $523.22 million in Q4 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, the Company's cash provided by operating activities increased 77.3% to $131.10 million from $73.93 million in the same period of last year.

During Q3 FY17, the Company renewed and extended its $300 million revolving credit facility for a five-year term to December 2022.

During Q3 FY17, the Company repurchased 1.77 million of its common shares for $83 million.

On November 15, 2017, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, payable on December 31, 2017, to holders of common shares of record as on December 17, 2017.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Thursday, November 16, 2017, Methanex's stock climbed 1.42%, ending the trading session at $50.10. A total volume of 304.19 thousand shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price rallied 14.12% in the last three months, 13.35% in the past six months, and 30.81% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock surged 14.38% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 16.30 and has a dividend yield of 2.40%. The stock currently has a market cap of $4.29 billion.

