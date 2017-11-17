sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 17.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,545 Euro		+0,027
+5,21 %
WKN: A2DRQP ISIN: CA0738951049 Ticker-Symbol: B6K1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BEARING LITHIUM CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BEARING LITHIUM CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,525
0,56
09:24
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BEARING LITHIUM CORP
BEARING LITHIUM CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BEARING LITHIUM CORP0,545+5,21 %