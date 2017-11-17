Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - Akoustis Technologies Secures its First Purchase Order from One of the Top Five Smartphone Manufacturers

Research Desk Line-up: EchoStar Post Earnings Coverage

The Company, which is a high-tech manufacturer of patented single-crystal BulkONE® bulk acoustic wave (BAW) high-band RF filters for mobile and other wireless applications, announced on November 15, 2017, that it has obtained its first purchase order from one of the top five smartphone manufacturers in the world. Akoustis Technologies has agreed to supply two band specific, high-frequency BAW RF filters for both mobile and Wi-Fi applications to the tier 1 smartphone OEM.

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) announced on November 08, 2017, its financial results for the three and nine months which ended on September 30, 2017.

Details about the Purchase Order

The purchase order comprises delivery of prototype BAW RF bandpass filters for high band LTE as well as 5GHz Wi-Fi.

Akoustis expects to complete this order by December 31, 2017.

About BulkONE® Technology

BulkONE® technology is Akoustis' unique, patented technology for producing single-crystal bulk acoustic wave (BAW) RF filters for mobile and other wireless markets. It facilitates signal acquisition and accelerates band performance between the antenna and digital back end.

This technology is expected to overcome the limitations of the current RF polycrystalline filter technologies, such as Front-End phone heat, battery drain, and signal loss. Thus, it is expected to benefit the growing market of device OEMs, network providers as well as consumers.

Unique Capabilities

The smartphone OEM customer offered the purchase order to Akoustis owing to its proven capability for delivering miniature RF filter solutions at frequencies up to 6GHz.

Its single crystal BAW technology enables superior high-frequency filter skirt performance for band coexistence requirements, as compared to traditional integrated passive device (IPD) and ceramic-type filters for emerging 5G mobile and existing 5GHz Wi-Fi standards.

Jeff Shealy, the Chief Executive Officer of Akoustis, stated that he is extremely pleased to receive the first order for prototypes from one of the premier smartphone manufacturers. He believes that this achievement can be attributed to the continuous improvement in the capability and performance of Akoustis' premium high-frequency BAW RF filters. He also disclosed that the Company intends to upgrade production to supply RF filter solutions for high volume consumer mobile and Wi-Fi applications, once its customers approve the Akoustis' single crystal RF filter technology.

Akoustis' Offering

Akoustis offers revolutionary next-generation material science, which is meant to address the market requirements for improved RF filters. It is expected to deliver higher bandwidth, higher operating frequencies, and higher output power compared to the incumbent polycrystalline BAW technology that is being deployed currently.

High-purity, single-crystal piezoelectric materials, and the resonator-filter process technology enhance the performance of the RF filters.

The superior material properties enable electro-mechanical coupling, which leads to a wide filter bandwidth.

Akoustis' high-sound velocity, single-crystal piezoelectric materials offer high-thermal conductivity along the path of heat flow, enabling high-power handling capability of the RF filter.

Innovative Solutions from Akoustis' New Wafer Manufacturing Facility

Akoustis owns and operates an ISO-9001 certified commercial wafer-manufacturing facility located in Canandaigua, New York, spread over 120,000 sq. ft. Akoustis acquired this facility on June 27, 2017.

The facility comprises a class 100 / class 1000 cleanroom facility for the design, development, fabrication, and packaging of RF filters, MEMS, and semiconductor devices.

Since August 2017, the Company has announced several innovative solutions produced out of this new facility. These include initial prototype shipments of RF filters for the 4G/LTE mobile market (2.6GHz), a radar application (above 3.5GHz), the industry's first single crystal 5.2GHz BAW RF filters for 802.11ac Tri-Band Wi-Fi routers, and diplexer single crystal BAW filter module prototypes in the frequency spectrum below 1.5GHz.

Last Close Stock Review

On Thursday, November 16, 2017, Akoustis Technologies' stock closed the trading session at $6.24, climbing 9.86% from its previous closing price of $5.68. A total volume of 76.80 thousand shares were exchanged during the session, which was above the 3-month average volume of 55.55 thousand shares. The stock currently has a market cap of $118.93 million.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily