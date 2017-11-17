Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: W. R. Grace's Net Revenue Grew 6.2%; EPS Surged 20.7%

Research Desk Line-up: Westlake Chemical Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, Grace's net revenue increased 6.2% to $429.5 million from $404.5 million in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, the Company's gross profit increased 3% to $173.3 million from $168.2 million in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin decreased 130 basis points to 40.3% of revenue from 41.6% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, the Company's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 5.2% to $136.5 million from $129.7 million in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 30 basis points to 31.8% of revenue from 32.1% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, the Company's adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased 5.3% to $108.1 million from $102.7 million in the corresponding period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted EBIT margin decreased 20 basis points to 25.2% of revenue from 25.4% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Grace's net income increased 15% to $47.4 million on a y-o-y basis from $41.2 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 20.7% to $0.70 on a y-o-y basis from $0.58 in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS increased 12.5% to $0.90 on a y-o-y basis from $0.80 in Q3 FY16. The adjusted diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of $0.81.

Segment Details

Catalysts Technologies - During Q3 FY17, Grace's Catalysts Technologies segment's net revenue increased 7.3% to $317.5 million from $295.8 million in Q3 FY16, due to higher sales volumes and a favorable currency translation. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross margin decreased 320 basis points to 41.4% of revenue from 44.6% of revenue in Q3 FY16. The decrease was due to a regional and product mix, higher raw materials and energy costs, and a decline in pricing driven by a customer mix. For the reported quarter, the segment's adjusted EBIT margin increased 70 basis points to 32.6% of revenue from 31.9% of revenue in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's adjusted EBITDA margin increased 60 basis points to 39.6% of revenue from 39.0% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

Materials Technologies - During Q3 FY17, Grace's Materials Technologies segment's net revenue increased 3% to $112 million from $108.7 million in Q3 FY16, primarily due to a favorable currency translation and higher sales volumes. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross margin increased 60 basis points to 38.4% of revenue from 37.8% of revenue in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's adjusted EBIT margin decreased 70 basis points to 23.6% of revenue from 24.3% of revenue in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 90 basis points to 28% of revenue from 28.9% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, Grace's cash and cash equivalents increased 93.9% to $175.7 million from $90.6 million as on December 31, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's long-term debt increased 0.9% to $1.52 billion from $1.51 billion in Q4 FY16.

During FY17, Grace's YTD cash provided by operating activities increased 28.9% to $267.5 million from $207.6 million in FY16. During FY17, the Company's YTD adjusted free cash flow activities increased 30.9% to $249.3 million from $190.5 million in FY16.

During Q3 FY17, the Company repurchased 510,000 shares of its outstanding common stock for $35.0 million, at an average price per share of $68.64.

Outlook

For FY17, Grace expects revenue growth to be in the range of 6% - 7%, and adjusted EBIT to be in the band of $412 million - $417 million. The Company estimates adjusted EPS to be in the range of $3.36 - $3.41, and adjusted free cash flow to be in the band of $265 million - $275 million for the fiscal year 2017.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Thursday, November 16, 2017, W.R. Grace's stock climbed 1.77%, ending the trading session at $73.02. A total volume of 758.33 thousand shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 716.48 thousand shares. The Company's stock price advanced 7.79% in the last three months, 3.06% in the past six months, and 8.03% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock gained 7.95% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 32.97 and has a dividend yield of 1.15%. The stock currently has a market cap of $4.98 billion.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily