Solar Frontier has halted operations at its 150 MW Tohoku plant in northeastern Japan and has revealed plans to shut down production at its flagship 900 MW Kunitomi plant in late December, in line with plans to consolidate production in the southern prefecture of Miyazaki.The Japanese thin-film PV manufacturer stopped production at the Tohoku factory in Miyagi prefecture in late September, according to a statement by its parent, oil refiner Show Shell Sekiyu."The group will also turn the Kunitomi plant into a multifunction plant by consolidating production that is currently taking place in the Tohoku and Miyazaki plants at the Kunitomi plant," it said. "This restructuring of production will further strengthen cost competitiveness."Show Shell Sekiyu described the closures as part of efforts to restructure production at the Tokyo-based CIS module supplier, so it can become more cost-competitive. It did not reveal its plans for the Tohoku production ...

