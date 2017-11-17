Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: F5 Networks Delivered Record Q4 and Annual Revenue and Earnings

Research Desk Line-up: New Relic Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=FFIV, following the Company's announcement of its fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 operating results on October 25, 2017. The computer networking Company's EPS surged 30.5%, and it exceeded top- and bottom-line expectations. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Get more of our free earnings reports coverage from other constituents of the Business Software & Services industry. Pro-TD has currently selected New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company announced on November 07, 2017, its financial results for Q2 FY18 which ended on September 30, 2017. Register for a free membership today, and be among the early birds that get access to our report on New Relic when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on FFIV; also brushing on NEWR. With the links below you can directly download the report of your stock of interest free of charge at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=FFIV

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=NEWR

Earnings Reviewed

F5 Networks announced revenue of $538.00 million for Q4 FY17, up 2.4% from revenue of $525.35 million in Q4 FY16, beating Wall Street's estimates of $536.8 million. The Company's reported quarter growth was driven by Services and software-based solutions. For the fiscal year 2017, F5 Networks recorded revenue of $2.1 billion, up 4.8% from $2.0 billion in FY16.

For Q4 FY17, F5 Networks' GAAP net income totaled $135.7 million, or $2.14 per diluted share, compared to $108.9 million, or $1.64 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. Excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, amortization of purchased intangible assets, restructuring charges, litigation expense, and a non-recurring tax benefit, the Company's non-GAAP net income for the reported quarter was $154.9 million, or $2.44 per diluted share, compared to $139.9 million, or $2.11 per diluted share, in the year-ago same period, and ahead of analysts' expectations of $2.20 per share.

F5 Networks' GAAP net income was $420.8 million, or $6.50 per diluted share, in FY17 compared to $365.9 million, or $5.38 per diluted share, in FY16. The Company's non-GAAP net income was $542.9 million, or $8.38 per diluted share, for FY17 compared to $496.2 million, or $7.30 per diluted share, in FY16.

F5 Networks' Segment Results

During Q4 FY17, the Company's Product revenue totaled $248.99 million down 2% compared to revenue of $252.98 million in Q4 FY16, and accounted for 46% of total Company revenue for the reported quarter. The Company's Service revenue was $289.01 million, growing 6% y-o-y versus $272.37 million in the year-ago corresponding period and represented 54% of total revenue.

On a regional basis, the Americas revenue grew 1% on a y-o-y basis and represented 58% of total revenue. The Company's Europe, Middle-East, and Africa (EMEA) region revenue grew 7% on a y-o-y basis and accounted for 24% of overall revenue. F5 Networks' revenue from Asia/Pacific (APAC), which accounted for 14% of the total increased 1% on a y-o-y basis, while Japan, at 4% of total revenue, was also up 1% from a year ago.

During Q4 FY17, sales to enterprise customers represented 64% of total sales, while Service providers accounted for 19% and government sales were 16%, including 7% from US federal.

Cash Matters

During Q4 FY17, F5 Networks generated a record $213 million in cash flow from operations, which contributed to cash and investments in totaling $1.3 billion at year-end. For FY17, the Company's cash flow from operations totaled a record $740 million and capital expenditures were $39 million.

F5 Networks' Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) at the end of Q4 FY17. The Company's Inventory at the end of the reported quarter was $30 million. F5 Networks' deferred revenue jumped 11% to $964 million on a y-o-y basis.

F5 Networks ended Q4 FY17 with approximately 4,365 employees, down 150 from the prior quarter.

Share Repurchase Program

During Q4 FY17, F5 Networks repurchased approximately 1.26 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $119.06 per share for a total of $150 million. The Company announced that its Board of Directors had authorized an additional $1 billion for the Company's common stock share repurchase program. The new authorization was incremental to the $173.7 million currently unused in the existing program which was initially authorized in October 2010.

Outlook

For Q1 FY18, ending December 31, 2017, F5 Networks has set a revenue goal of $515 million to $525 million with GAAP earnings expected in the range of $1.47 to $1.50 per diluted share and non-GAAP earnings is targeted to be between $2.02 to $2.05 per diluted share.

Stock Performance

On Thursday, November 16, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $122.06, climbing 1.89% from its previous closing price of $119.79. A total volume of 598.95 thousand shares have exchanged hands. F5 Networks' stock price advanced 4.56% in the last one month and 4.79% in the past three months. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 18.74 and currently has a market cap of $7.84 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily:

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily