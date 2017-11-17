Garmin and NXT-ID Subsidiary FitPay Announce Garmin Pay Now Live on Garmin vívoactive 3 Smartwatch

MELBOURNE, Florida, November 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Garmin International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRMN) and Fit Pay, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of NXT-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD), today announce that the Garmin PayTM contactless payment feature is now live on Garmin's vívoactive 3 smartwatch and available to cardholders of issuing banks supporting the new service. The new feature on Garmin's latest smartwatch enables consumers to make highly secure contactless payments at near-field communication-enabled (NFC) point-of-sale (POS) retail locations, adding a powerful new capability to one of the most complete smartwatches on the market for the active consumer.

"With Garmin Pay, vívoactive 3 wearers now have the freedom to leave their phone and wallet at home when they go to run or work out, and still be able to make purchases wherever their day takes them," said Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of worldwide sales. "The vívoactive 3 is an indispensable tool for any active lifestyle and we appreciate the support that card issuing banks have provided to make this exciting new feature available to their cardholders."

Garmin Pay is available on the vívoactive 3, which was announced by Garmin at the IFA Consumer Electronic Unlimited show in Berlin, Germany on August 31, 2017. The new contactless payment capability is powered by the FitPayTM payment platform and available initially for Mastercard cardholders from numerous issuing banks and credit unions including BECU, Capital One, First Tech Federal Credit Union, and U.S. Bank in the United States, and internationally through Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Cornercard, Sberbank of Russia, and Swiss Bankers Prepaid Services Ltd. This includes the initial launch day participants. Additional networks and issuers will be added soon. View supported country, payment network and issuing bank information at Garmin.com/garminpay/banks.

"We are excited that Mastercard cardholders will be the first consumers to make contactless payments using their Garmin vívoactive 3 smartwatches," said Kiki Del Valle, Senior Vice President, Commerce for Every Device. "Working with leading issuers across four markets is just the beginning of delivering more choice in how consumers can make payments that match their digital lifestyles."

"Bringing a powerful feature like Garmin Pay to market requires building an entire ecosystem to enable it," said Michael Orlando, President of Fit Pay, Inc. and COO of NXT-ID. "By supporting the launch of Garmin Pay and the FitPay platform, Mastercard and its participating issuing banks have shown a real commitment to making payments more convenient for consumers and to reducing friction in the payment process."

The FitPay platform provides Garmin Pay and the vívoactive 3 with contactless payment capabilities and full digital wallet functionality within the Garmin Connect app, enabling consumers to simply tap and pay with the smartwatch at NFC-enabled POS terminals using an existing credit or debit card account. FitPay's proprietary technology platform uses tokenization, a payment security technology that replaces cardholders' account information with a unique digital identifier (a 'token'), to transact highly secure contactless payment and authentication services. FitPay leverages Embedded Secure Element (eSE) chip technology within devices to offer a payment solution that is very power and memory efficient and does not need to refresh a token once it is issued. This frees devices from needing to be tethered to a host device or connected to the Internet to transact payments, creating a convenient and completely frictionless payment experience.

About Garmin International Inc.

The ever-expanding Garmin fitness segment develops technologies to enhance and promote healthy and active lifestyles. Whether users are runners, cyclists, swimmers, multi-sport athletes, or simply looking to stay active throughout the day, there is a Garmin product that can help them reach their health and fitness goals. For decades, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary business units, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garmin, or youtube.com/garmin.

Garmin International, Inc., is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. Garmin and vívoactive are registered trademarks and Garmin Pay is a trademark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements for Garmin:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at http://www.garmin.com/aboutGarmin/invRelations/finReports.html. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About NXT- ID, Inc. and Fit Pay, Inc.

NXT-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) provides a comprehensive platform of technology products and services that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). With extensive experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization and sensor technologies, NXT-ID develops and markets groundbreaking solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its industry-leading technology products and solutions include MobileBio a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers' mobile platforms, the Wocket', a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

NXT-ID includes three mobile and IoT-related subsidiaries: LogicMark, LLC, a manufacturer and distributor of non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems ('PERS') sold through dealers/distributors and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs; Fit Pay, Inc., a proprietary technology platform that delivers end-to-end solutions to device manufacturers for contactless payment capabilities, credential management, authentication and other secure services within the IoT ecosystem, and 3D-ID LLC, which is engaged in biometric identification and authentication. Learn more about NXT-ID at www.nxt-id.com . FitPay and the FitPay Payment Platform are the sole property of Fit Pay, Inc. For NXT-ID Inc. corporate information contact: info@nxt-id.com

Forward-Looking Statements for NXT-ID: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations, as of the date of this press release, and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements herein with respect to the successful execution of the Company's business strategy. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, as well as our ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; the availability of financing; the Company's ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company's ability to enter into agreements with any necessary marketing and/or distribution partners; the impact of competition, the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company's technology; and management of growth and other risks and uncertainties that may be detailed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contacts:

Garmin International Inc.

Mary Thompson Woodbury

+1-913-397-8200

media.relations@garmin.com

Fit Pay, Inc. and NXT-ID

Chris Orlando

+1-760-468-7273

chris@fit-pay.com

D. Van Zant

+1-800-665-0411

press@nxt-id.com

