Cuba Ventures Corp.: Cuba Ventures Corp. Blockchain Revolupay identifies CCU Coin Cryptocurrency Data mining center in the Bahamas for possible synergy. CEO Steve Marshall meets with CEO of Stonegate Bank USA.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cuba Ventures Corp. (TSX-V:CUV) (Frankfurt:IJA2) (OTCBB:MPSFF) (the "Company") announces it has identified a Cryptocurrency Data mining center for its primary data mining effort located in the Bahamas. The privately held datacenter with the USA derived IT fiber backbone is ideal for the company's Blockchain and Cryptocurrency deployment. CEO Steve Marshall meets with CEO of Stonegate Bank, one of only two financial institutions authorized to transact with the Republic of Cuba. Cuba Ventures resumes trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol IJA2 (https://markets.ft.com/data/equities/tearsheet/summary's=IJA2:FRA).FRA.

Cuba Ventures Corp. has identified a privately held carrier grade commercial data center located in the Bahamas with redundant 10 Gbit fiber optic connections to Tier-1 internet backbones in North America. The facility is staffed, monitored and protected 24/7 with the latest in network monitoring and security technologies. The facility is ideal as a primary data mining center for the blockchain powered Revolupay Remittance system and the CCU Coin cryptocurrency. Cuba Ventures management has both known and worked with the ISP in the past and expects to arrive at a mutually agreeable partnership shortly.

In October 2017, CEO and President of Nasdaq listed Stonegate Bank, Dave Seleski and Steve Marshall, CEO of Toronto TSX listed Cuba Ventures Corp met at the USA based bank headquarters in Pompano Beach, Florida. Stonegate Bank is the only United States financial institution authorized to operate with Cuba. Discussions centered around the CubaFin lending platform, Revolupay Block chain powered remittance app and, CCUCoin cryptocurrency.

Catering to the heightened interest from European investors, motivated by various recent synergies with European entities such as Vesilen Investments and Bhavnani Corp, Cuba Ventures Corp has resumed trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol IJA2.FRA.

Held on November 15th at the Pinnacle Hotel Vancouver, the "Banking on Blockchain" conference united various blockchain leaders from Canada and the United States. The company's CEO and FinTech Division director met with numerous blockchain sector entities to discus Revolupay, and the CCU Coin Cryptocurrency set to be launched by Cuba Ventures Corp in 2018.

On November 16th, 2017, Steve Marshall presented the company's current and future projects to a group of investors, brokers and venture capital companies at the famous Vancouver Club. Mr. Marshall covered the upcoming launch of the blockchain powered Revolupay & CCU Coin cryptocurrency while updating the invitees on the company's achievements over the past 12 months and goals for 2018.

Mr. Marshall was interviewed by Business in Vancouver on Roundhouse Radio 98.3 on 17th November 2017. Talking points were Cuba's $86 billion annual GDP, the Revolupay Blockchain based remittance app and the nascent $750 million private business sector in Cuba.

Cuba Ventures Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian company capitalizing on the growth and unique opportunities in the USD 3.5 billion per year Cuban travel and tourism industry. Travelucion, a wholly owned subsidiary, is a digital media and marketing company which owns a vast portfolio of Cuba related websites and online portals providing Cuba travel information in up to six languages, featuring individual web assets for Cuba's popular cities and towns, online booking solutions and online reservations through proprietary software, catering to international visitors to Cuba. Travelucion's online travel division is a duly licensed retail travel supplier handling millions of dollars in sales annually.

Cuba Ventures Corp. has acquired an equity interest in a Florida, the USA domiciled, licensed and bonded travel agency which specializes in travel to Cuba. This equity ownership permits the company and, its subsidiary Travelucion, to promote U.S compliant travel packages to Americans citizens through its equity partner International Business & Travel Opportunities, LLC, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA.

Travelucion's 432 Cuba focused multilingual websites generate over 35 million page-views per year, directing traffic to the company's online booking and e-commerce sites. These online websites cover all facets of Cuba including over 80 travel destinations, hotels & resorts, bed & breakfast, tours, car rentals, restaurants, as well as Cuban culture, history, music, celebrities, sports, medical treatments and more.

Cuba Ventures FinTech division is embracing world renowned entities to bring together a global force to stimulate Cuba's archaic economic systems. Financing of both internal and external debt, Cuban Dollar CU Coin Cryptocurrency and Revolupay blockchain deployment - across the all important private enterprises and remittance industry are primary objectives of this division. Finally, bridge loans for foreign enterprises who receive Cuban bank payment instruments will enable faster transactions and rapid advances in the economy.

Cuba Ventures consulting division harnesses over 80 years of combined advisor experience in submitting and, obtaining approval, for joint ventures, joint production agreements, and import/export permits for foreign enterprises. More recently the company has taken a royalty approach for future agreements between third parties anxious to begin commercial operations with Cuba and, the company's Cuba Consulting Unit. Current contractual partnerships include Tyrval, a worldwide hotel industry supplier. Cuba Ventures intends to augment the amount of financially beneficial consulting related businesses.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com (http://www.sedar.com/) for further information.

