London, November 17
|14:25
|INFOSYS LIMITED - Letter of Offer, tender forms, schedule of buyback offer
|04:21
|Infosys, RIL surge takes Nifty above 10,200 mark
|Do
|Infosys (INFY) Commences Autonomous Technology Training
|Do
|Relief rally lifts Sensex 346 points, Infosys, RIL stand tall
|Do
|ATP and Infosys Launch 'Second Screen', Offering Real-time Insights Into Player Performance
|LONDON, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Combining multiple data sources in real-time, players, coaches and fans are now able to analyse and interact with player and match information seconds...
