Global Home Broadband Wi-Fi Devices Market 2017-2021 with Cambium Networks, Huawei Technologies, NETGEAR, TP-Link Technologies & ZTE Dominating

The global home broadband Wi-Fi devices market to grow at a CAGR of 8.43% during the period 2017-2021.



Global Home Broadband Wi-Fi Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is pay-as-you-go business model. The pay-as-you-go business model by cellular providers is a type of mobile phone service subscription through which SIM owners can pay in advance for data and can add more data as and when needed, which can be daily, weekly, or monthly.



According to the report, one driver in the market is need for higher throughput. All internet users require high-speed throughput, in other words, data speeds. Emerging multimedia venues, such as social applications, virtual reality, and e-commerce, require more bandwidth compared with the situation since 2013. With the entry of Internet of Things (IoT)-based smart applications, the amount of data traveling across the network is increasing significantly. These requirements can be fulfilled by high-speed and real-time wireless networks.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increasing availability of public hotspots. The rapid growth of wireless carriers is challenging the availability of spectrum. As a result, the cellular operators have a limiting cap on data consumption and provide data packs that are priced at a higher rate compared with the price of data services offered by fixed-line internet service providers. However, a rise in Wi-Fi hotspots can have a significant impact on mobile hotspots and dongles, thereby offloading internet traffic back onto Wi-Fi networks.



Key Market Trends



Pay-as-you-go business model

Inclusion of Wi-Fi access in transportation services

Proliferation of Wi-Fi certified products

Emergence of next-generation wireless networks

Key vendors

Cambium Networks

Huawei Technologies

NETGEAR

TP-Link Technologies

ZTE

Other prominent vendors

Belkin International

D-Link

Novatel Wireless

