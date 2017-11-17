Global Home Broadband Wi-Fi Devices Market 2017-2021 with Cambium Networks, Huawei Technologies, NETGEAR, TP-Link Technologies & ZTE Dominating

DUBLIN, November 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Home Broadband Wi-Fi Devices Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global home broadband Wi-Fi devices market to grow at a CAGR of 8.43% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Home Broadband Wi-Fi Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is pay-as-you-go business model. The pay-as-you-go business model by cellular providers is a type of mobile phone service subscription through which SIM owners can pay in advance for data and can add more data as and when needed, which can be daily, weekly, or monthly.
According to the report, one driver in the market is need for higher throughput. All internet users require high-speed throughput, in other words, data speeds. Emerging multimedia venues, such as social applications, virtual reality, and e-commerce, require more bandwidth compared with the situation since 2013. With the entry of Internet of Things (IoT)-based smart applications, the amount of data traveling across the network is increasing significantly. These requirements can be fulfilled by high-speed and real-time wireless networks.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increasing availability of public hotspots. The rapid growth of wireless carriers is challenging the availability of spectrum. As a result, the cellular operators have a limiting cap on data consumption and provide data packs that are priced at a higher rate compared with the price of data services offered by fixed-line internet service providers. However, a rise in Wi-Fi hotspots can have a significant impact on mobile hotspots and dongles, thereby offloading internet traffic back onto Wi-Fi networks.
Key Market Trends
- Pay-as-you-go business model
- Inclusion of Wi-Fi access in transportation services
- Proliferation of Wi-Fi certified products
- Emergence of next-generation wireless networks
Key vendors
- Cambium Networks
- Huawei Technologies
- NETGEAR
- TP-Link Technologies
- ZTE
Other prominent vendors
- Belkin International
- D-Link
- Novatel Wireless
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation By Product
Part 07: Regional Landscape
Part 08: Decision Framework
Part 09: Drivers And Challenges
Part 10: Market Trends
Part 11: Vendor Landscape
Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis
Part 13: Appendix
