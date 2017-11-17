sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

UBM PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, November 17

UBM plc

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility

UBM plc ("UBM' or the "Company') was notified on 17 November 2017 of the following transactions in its Ordinary Shares of 11.25p each ("shares') by its Directors. The shares were purchased under Sharebuild, UBM's Share Incentive Plan (the "Plan') as shown below.

The transactions took place on 16 November 2017 and are notified in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Name of DirectorNo. of sharesShare Price
Tim Cobbold20£7.34
Marina Wyatt21£7.34

The Plan has been approved by the Inland Revenue as a share incentive plan under Schedule 8 to the Finance Act 2000.

Enquiries to:

Nigel Youds, Interim Deputy Company Secretary

UBM plc

Tel: +44 (0) 207 921 5000

LEI: 213800KLMH5SP3247C87

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameTim Cobbold
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR (Chief Executive Officer)
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameUBM plc
b)LEI213800KLMH5SP3247C87
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary 11.25p shares

ISIN: JE00BD9WR069
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£7.3420
d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price
N/A
e)Date of the transaction16 November 2017
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameMarina Wyatt
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR (Chief Financial Officer)
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameUBM plc
b)LEI213800KLMH5SP3247C87
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary 11.25p shares

ISIN: JE00BD9WR069
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£7.3421
d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Price
N/A
e)Date of the transaction16 November 2017
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

--ENDS--


© 2017 PR Newswire