Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-11-17 15:17 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lietuvos energija, UAB, (hereinafter - the Company) identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žveju str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 300 000 000 EUR; ISIN code XS1646530565.



The Company signed a loan agreement (hereinafter referred to as the Agreement) on 17 November, 2017 with TUULEENERGIA OÜ for 19,119 million EUR loan granting. Proceeds from this loan will be used for the refinancing of the syndicated long-term credit in AS SEB Pank and Nordea bank AB Estonia branch, made up on 16th January 2017.



The contractual maturity date of commitments is no later than 14 July, 2027. The fixed interest rate of the agreement amounts to 3,05%. This agreement does not provide any other additional obligations (guarantees, suretyship, pledges, etc.) to enforce obligations.



Before releasing 300 mln. EUR green bonds issue of Lietuvos Energija a part of its funds - was foreseen to use for funding of electricity generation from renewable energy sources. TUULEENERGIA OÜ operates a park of 6 wind turbines with the overall capacity of 18,3 MW located in Mali and Tamba, Estonia. The Company owns 100% of TUULEENERGIA OÜ share capital.



Director of Corporate Communications Division at Lietuvos energija, UAB, Laura Šebekiene, +370 63399940, laura.sebekiene@le.lt