Clear Leisure Plc - Appointment of Nomad and Lifting of Suspension

17 November 2017

Clear Leisure Plc

("Clear Leisure' or "the Company')

Appointment of Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker

Lifting of Suspension

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP ("SP Angel') as its nominated adviser and joint broker with immediate effect.

The Company's shares have been suspended since 19 October 2017 due to the removal of the nominated adviser status of the Company's previous nominated adviser. Following the appointment of SP Angel, restoration of trading in the Company's shares will take effect from 3pm on 17 November 2017.

About Clear Leisure Plc

Clear Leisure plc (AIM: CLP) is an AIM listed investment company with a portfolio of companies primarily encompassing the leisure and real estate sectors mainly in Italy. The focus of management is to pursue the monetisation of all of the Company's existing assets, through selected realisations, court-led recoveries of misappropriated assets and substantial debt-recovery processes. For further information, please visit, www.clearleisure.co.uk