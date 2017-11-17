Clear Leisure Plc - Appointment of Nomad and Lifting of Suspension

Embargoes until 2.30pm
17 November 2017
Clear Leisure Plc
("Clear Leisure' or "the Company')
Appointment of Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker
Lifting of Suspension
The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP ("SP Angel') as its nominated adviser and joint broker with immediate effect.
The Company's shares have been suspended since 19 October 2017 due to the removal of the nominated adviser status of the Company's previous nominated adviser. Following the appointment of SP Angel, restoration of trading in the Company's shares will take effect from 3pm on 17 November 2017.
