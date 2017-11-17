Global Niobium Market 2017-2021 with Advanced Metallurgical Group, Anglo American, CBMM, Magris Resources & Global Advanced Metals

DUBLIN, November 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Niobium Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global niobium market to grow at a CAGR of 7.66% during the period 2017-2021.



Global Niobium Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is growing market of niobium superalloys for land-based turbines. Land-based turbines for electricity generation are gradually becoming essential as the efficiencies of these machines are being elevated to acceptable levels (55%-57%) by increasing operating temperatures.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in steel production. The increase in steel production will significantly impact the demand for niobium. The major industries driving the steel market are the automotive, construction, household appliances, and mechanical machinery industries.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is difficulties in niobium processing. Niobium processing can be difficult because the minerals are heavy, brittle, and usually highly intergrown with sulfide and other oxide minerals. Depending on the grain size and textural properties, different separation techniques can be used to concentrate niobium minerals. The techniques include grinding, regular or high-intensity magnetic separation, conventional and centrifugal gravity separation, and advanced flotation techniques.



Key vendors

Advanced Metallurgical Group

Anglo American

CBMM

Magris Resources

Global Advanced Metals

Other prominent vendors

Admat

Alkane Resources

Changsha South Tantalum Niobium

Dneprovsky Special Tubes Plant

Grandview Materials

Taseko

TITAN Metal Fabricators



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Source



Part 07: Market Segmentation By End Market



Part 08: Market Segmentation By End Product



Part 09: Regional Landscape



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers And Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 15: Appendix



