sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 17.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

16,015 Euro		-0,17
-1,05 %
WKN: A0MUKL ISIN: GB00B1XZS820 Ticker-Symbol: NGLB 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,10
16,156
16:29
16,113
16,145
16:29
17.11.2017 | 16:01
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Niobium Market 2017-2021 with Advanced Metallurgical Group, Anglo American, CBMM, Magris Resources & Global Advanced Metals

DUBLIN, November 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Niobium Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global niobium market to grow at a CAGR of 7.66% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Niobium Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing market of niobium superalloys for land-based turbines. Land-based turbines for electricity generation are gradually becoming essential as the efficiencies of these machines are being elevated to acceptable levels (55%-57%) by increasing operating temperatures.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in steel production. The increase in steel production will significantly impact the demand for niobium. The major industries driving the steel market are the automotive, construction, household appliances, and mechanical machinery industries.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is difficulties in niobium processing. Niobium processing can be difficult because the minerals are heavy, brittle, and usually highly intergrown with sulfide and other oxide minerals. Depending on the grain size and textural properties, different separation techniques can be used to concentrate niobium minerals. The techniques include grinding, regular or high-intensity magnetic separation, conventional and centrifugal gravity separation, and advanced flotation techniques.

Key vendors

  • Advanced Metallurgical Group
  • Anglo American
  • CBMM
  • Magris Resources
  • Global Advanced Metals

Other prominent vendors

  • Admat
  • Alkane Resources
  • Changsha South Tantalum Niobium
  • Dneprovsky Special Tubes Plant
  • Grandview Materials
  • Taseko
  • TITAN Metal Fabricators

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Segmentation By Source

Part 07: Market Segmentation By End Market

Part 08: Market Segmentation By End Product

Part 09: Regional Landscape

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers And Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends

Part 13: Vendor Landscape

Part 14: Key Vendor Analysis

Part 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lltbjx/global_niobium

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire