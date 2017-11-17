MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/17 -- Bombardier Business Aircraft today inaugurated its state-of-the-art Centre of Excellence, where high-precision completion work for the segment-defining Global 7000 business jet will take place. Bombardier is actively recruiting to fill approximately 1,000 new positions in Montreal over the next 18 months for completion work on its Global 7000 aircraft.

The inauguration marks another timely milestone in the Global 7000 aircraft program, as completion activities ramp up. The highly anticipated aircraft program has four out of five test vehicles in flight, and is on track for entry-into-service during the second half of 2018. The Global 7000 aircraft will be the largest purpose-built business jet in the industry and will revolutionize business aviation thanks to its unparalleled combination of size, range and comfort.

Bombardier is investing $65 million (US) in the Centre of Excellence. The investment will allow Bombardier to combine 21st century forward-looking production methodology and tools with a highly skilled local workforce comprised of craftspeople, artisans and engineers.

"We are so proud that this meticulous work on the most advanced business jet in the world is being done in Montreal," said Alain Bellemare, Bombardier's President and Chief Executive Officer, Inc. "We have world-class expertise right here, and we want to reach out to that skilled workforce to help us continue shaping the future of business aviation."

Mr. Bellemare was joined by Dominique Anglade, Quebec's deputy Premier and Minister of Economy, Science and Innovation.

"The Government of Quebec is proud to support Bombardier in strengthening and giving renewed vitality to the local aerospace industry," said Ms. Anglade. "We are delighted that Bombardier's Centre of Excellence is offering world-class career opportunities to our local workforce. Moreover, its development, and innovation in general, are part of the four areas of intervention around which the Quebec Aerospace Strategy 2016-2026 is articulated."

With its Global 7000 aircraft, Bombardier will set itself apart from all competitors. The Global 7000 aircraft will feature the industry's most well-appointed kitchen, four distinct living spaces and an advanced wing design that will ensure an exceptionally smooth ride.

Bombardier's Global 7000 aircraft interior is the product of fine craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology. At the Centre of Excellence, skilled craftspeople with expertise in areas such as cabinet making, cabinet finishing and upholstery gather to create an aircraft interior that is truly unparalleled in design and comfort.

Bombardier Business Aircraft, which employs approximately 5,500 people in the Greater Montreal area, is proud to be a driving force in the Quebec economy. The business unit is headquartered in Dorval, which is also home to a state-of-the-art facility for the interior completion and delivery of the Global family of business jets, and a facility that builds Challenger business jets from start to finish.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montreal, Canada and our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, we posted revenues of $16.3 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

