VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire
London, November 17
VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited
(A Guernsey closed-ended investment company with registered number 61765)
(the "Company' or "VOF')
Notice of Annual General Meeting
17 November 2017
Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting ("AGM') of the Company will be held at Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey, Channel Islands on Thursday, 14 December 2017 at 12:00 noon.
A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting has been posted to shareholders on 10 November 2017, the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2017 has been posted to shareholders on 17 November 2017 and in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism which is located at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM
Enquiries:
Website: www.vof-fund.com
Administrator and Company Secretary
Franczeska Hanford / Martin Bourgaize
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 1481 745001
Email: fk26@ntrs.com / meb16@ntrs.com
Investor Relations
Jonathan Viet Luu
VinaCapital Investment Management Limited
Tel: +84 8 3821 9930
Email: jonathan.luu@vinacapital.com
Communications
Joel Weiden
VinaCapital Investment Management Limited
Tel: +84 8 3821 9930
Email: joel.weiden@vinacapital.com
Broker
David Benda / Hugh Jonathan
Numis Securities Limited
Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Email: funds@numis.com