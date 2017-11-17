Alternet Systems, Inc.: Alternet Systems Schedules Online QTRLY RPT Update to Review Transition to Lithium Energy Integration and Development Operations

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2017 / Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK: ALYI) today announced scheduling an online shareholder presentation for Tuesday next week, November 21, 2017, to review the recently filed quarterly report, and highlight the company's transition to a new lithium energy integration and development business plan. Specifically, the report will detail the company's portfolio of ten lithium technology patents acquired from Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) and the company's strategy to win lithium energy integration and development projects. The presentation will also address the current financial statement and how it reflects the previous financial services business, not the current lithium business, and what changes shareholders can anticipate in future financial statements as old liabilities associated with the previous business are cleaned up and new operating assets are more clearly reflected.

Alternet's New Lithium Technology Integration and Development Strategy

Alternet's business strategy is to partner with prominent third parties producing products and services that require stable, safe, long duration power in high impact operating systems. Within such partnerships, Alternet and each partner will together develop an integrated solution that includes a power component based on Alternet's lithium technology. Alternet management has an extensive background in military industrial solutions. The original technology developer did not concentrate on military applications. The combination of Alternet's military background and high potential of the technology for applicability in military solutions presents a promising partnership development opportunity. At the same time, Alternet is also developing partnerships separate from the military industrial sector to include the EV and HEV partners. Several potential partners participated in Alternet's vetting process when identifying and selecting a technology to acquire as the foundation of the company's strategy to bring a stable, safe, long duration power solution to market for high impact operating systems. Partnership announcements are anticipated to be forthcoming soon.

Learn more on the company's website: www.otc-alyi.com or www.lithiumip.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

