Global Lighting as a Service Market, Analysis and Forecast Report 2017 - Key Players are Philips, GE, Acuity Brands Lighting, Sparkfund, Enlighted and Zumtobel

DUBLIN, November 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Lighting as a Service Market, Analysis and Forecast (2017-2025) (Focus on Commercial, Industrial and Outdoor Applications and Region)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Global lighting as a service market is expected to reach $4.74 billion by 2025.

The LED lights market has undergone significant transformation in the last couple of years. The Energy Independence and Security Act (EISA) passed in 2007 led to a major change in the lighting industry as it replaced the outdated inefficient lighting technology. LED lighting has now become necessary to meet the new standards of EISA's energy standards.

The adoption of LED lighting systems led to reduced energy costs and significant improvements in performance. However, installation of LED based lighting system require high up front cost, which led to the development of new financial structures such as Lighting as a Service (LAAS). These new financial structures have helped both the public and private sector companies capitalize on continuous innovations that are taking place in the LED industry.

In terms of Geography, North America had the largest market share in 2016. The growth of the North American lighting as a service market is primarily attributed to the factors such as presence of the market leaders in the lighting industry and government's policy to reduce energy consumption in the region by replacing old lighting with the more efficient LED lighting.

In terms of application, the Commercial segment would dominate the market throughout the forecast period and would also register the highest growth during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to widespread adoption of this business model by various commercial organizations as it offers enhanced energy savings and cost reductions.

Some of the key players are Philips Lighting, General Electric Lighting, Acuity Brands Lighting, Sparkfund, Enlighted and Zumtobel Group.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 Report Scope and Methodology
1.1 Report Scope and Market Segmentation
1.2 Research Methodology
1.2.2 Key Data Points From Secondary Sources
1.2.3 Key Data Points From Primary Sources
1.2.4 Bottom-Up Approach (Segmental Analysis)
1.2.5 Assumption and Limitations

2 Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Working of Lighting as a Service

3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Market Drivers
3.2 Market Restraints
3.3 Market Opportunities

4 Competitive Insights
4.1 Key Strategies and Development
4.2 Lighting as a Service Projects
4.3 Industry Attractiveness
4.4 Technological Trends

5 Lighting as a Service Market by Components
5.1 Assumptions and Limitations
5.2 Introduction
5.3 Luminaries
5.4 Controls
5.5 Software

6 Lighting as a Service Market by Applications
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Commercial
6.3 Industrial
6.4 Outdoor

7 Lighting as a Service Market by Region

8 Company Profiles

  • Acuity Brands Lighting
  • Enlighted Inc.
  • General Electric Lighting
  • Golumeo
  • LumenServe
  • Light Edison
  • Metrus Energy
  • Philips Lighting
  • RCG Lighthouse
  • Sib Lighting
  • Sparkfund
  • UrbanVolt
  • Valoya
  • Zumtobel Group Ag

