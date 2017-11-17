Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2017) - Great Atlantic Resources (TSXV: GR) (FSE: PH01) together with its option partner Unity Resources, has released analytical results from rock samples collected during a recent trenching program, in preparation for a planned diamond drilling program at its Pilley's Island Property in late November.

InvestmentPitch.com has produced a "video" which discusses this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Great Atlantic" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_eptplw67/Great-Atlantic-Resources-TSXV-GR-released-analytical-results-from-rock-samples-collected-at-Pilleys-Island-Property

Pilley's Island Base Metal - Precious Metal Property, located in north-central Newfoundland, consists of 7 adjoining licenses covering a total area of 875 hectares, with excellent paved roads transecting the property.

Rock grab samples collected from the trenches returned up to 20.0% lead, 27.5% zinc, 8.36% copper and 63.4 grams per tonne silver.

Rock Grab Samples from Selected Styles of Mineralization Sample

# Copper

% Lead

% Zinc

% Silver

(gpt) Antimony

%

254513 8.36 0.01 0.14 15.5 --- High copper massive sulphide clast 254514 5.78 20.00 27.50 63.4 0.30 Zinc-lead rich massive sulphide clast 254515 0.48 0.01 0.05 4.7 --- Massive Py-Quartz clast 254516 0.51 0.55 1.15 6.5 --- Matrix mineralization 254517 2.02 6.50 16.40 41.7 --- Massive sulphide clast

The recent trenching program included re-opening and re-evaluating the historic Bull Road Showing. The property is a volcanogenic massive sulphide deposit analogous to Kuroko/Buchans style mineralization.

The property hosts an historic copper mine with several zinc, lead, copper, gold and silver occurrences, and reported historic estimated reserves of 1,159,000 tonnes grading 1.23% copper, or 627,373 tons at 2.34% copper and 0.01 ounce per ton gold.

One area of recent trenching was the Bull Road Showing, where previous historic work included trenching and drilling with 7 holes sunk on the showing. Trenching along the trace of the Bull Road Showing exposed mineralization over a length of 130 metres with a width varying between 1 - 7 metres.

The Bull Road Showing is a polylithic slump breccia of volcanogenic massive sulphide mineralization containing massive sulphide clasts up to and greater than a metre in length.

Reported historic trench samples at Bull Road showing included 12.42% zinc, 3.87% copper, 0.95% lead, and 0.71 ounces per ton silver over 4.6 metres. One historic drill hole at this showing reportedly intersected 22.2% zinc and 4.4% lead, 0.1% copper, and 0.96 ounces per ton silver over 0.65 metres of core, within an intersection of 7.85 metres grading 3.41% zinc, 0.51% lead, 0.66% copper, 0.34 ounces per ton silver.

Historic Trench Samples and Drill Intercepts

Zinc % Lead % Copper % Silver (opt)

Trench Sample 12.42 0.95 3.87 0.71 4.6 metres











Historic Drill Hole 3.41 0.51 0.66 0.34 7.85 metres including 22.2 4.4 0.1 0.96 0.65 metres

The shares are trading at $0.115 and with 37.1 million shares outstanding, the company is capitalized at $4.3 million.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.greatatlanticresources.com. Investor Relations is handled by Kaye Wynn Consulting Inc. They can be reached at either 604-558-2630 or 888-280-8128, or email info@kayewynn.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com