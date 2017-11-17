US Anticoagulation Therapy Market to 2022 - Major Players are C. H. Boehringer Sohn, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Daiichi Sankyo and Portola Pharmaceuticals

DUBLIN, November 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "US Anticoagulation Therapy Market - Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The US anticoagulation therapy market is projected to reach USD 27.83 Billion by 2022 from an estimated USD 18.49 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 8.5%

Market growth is primarily driven by the rising incidence of venous thromboembolism, atrial fibrillation, and stroke; long-term administration and high volume of recurring sales of anticoagulation drugs; and increasing demand for novel oral anticoagulants (NOACs).

In this report, the US anticoagulation therapy market is segmented on the basis of products and clinics. On the basis of products, the market is segmented into anticoagulation drugs and PT/INR testing devices.

Based on drug type, the anticoagulation therapy market for drugs is segmented into NOACs, warfarin (VKA), and other drugs. In 2016, the NOACs segment dominated the US anticoagulation therapy market for drugs. Due to the better safety and efficacy of NOACs as compared to traditional therapies, the adoption of NOACs is higher as compared to traditional drugs.

In addition, key market players such as Portola Pharmaceuticals (received FDA approval for its NOAC Betrixaban in July 2017) are focusing on the development of NOACs in order to capitalize on the growth opportunities presented by this shift in market dynamics. Consequently, many other companies are also expected to focus on developing more safe and efficient NOACs in the coming years; this will ensure the continued growth of this segment.

The anticoagulation therapy market for PT/INR testing devices is segmented into in-office testing devices and home testing devices. The in-office devices segment dominated the US anticoagulation therapy market for PT/INR testing devices. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the large number of patients opting for in-office testing services. However, the home testing devices segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to its advantages such as convenience, time & cost savings, and quick result generation. Additionally, the cost of test devices and the tests themselves are often reimbursable.

The anticoagulation therapy market for clinics is segmented on the basis of type of services and clinics. The types of clinics include hospital associated clinics, independent clinics, and pharmacy-based clinics while the types of services include testing services and consulting services. The pharmacy-based clinics segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In the US, the number of pharmacy-based anticoagulation clinics has increased significantly in the last few years. This is due to the fact that better results are achieved when therapy is managed by expert pharmacists rather than care provided by family physicians. Moreover, the cost of therapy provided by pharmacy-based anticoagulation clinics is comparatively lesser than independent and hospital associated anticoagulation clinics which is expected to drive the market for pharmacy-based anticoagulation clinics.

C. H. Boehringer Sohn (Germany), Bristol-Myers Squibb (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Pfizer (US), Daiichi Sankyo (Japan), and Portola Pharmaceuticals (US) are the major market players in the global market for drugs while Roche (Switzerland), Abbott (US), Siemens (Germany), Alere (US), and CoaguSense (US) are the major market players in the US anticoagulation therapy market for PT/INR home testing devices.

Market Dynamics



Anticoagulation Drugs



Drivers



Rising Incidence of Venous Thromboembolism, Atrial Fibrillation, and Stroke

Increasing Demand for Noacs as Alternatives to Warfarin

Growing Number of Patients Requiring Lifelong Anticoagulation Therapy

Market Restraints



High Price of Noacs

High Development Expenditure, Stringent Regulations

Market Opportunities



Increase in Outpatient Management of Anticoagulation Therapy

Development of Noac Reversal Agents

Anticoagulation Clinics

Market Drivers



Increasing Prevalence of Cvd and Blood Disorders

High Level of Medication Adherence

Growth in the Geriatric Population

Market Restraints



Rising Adoption of Noacs

Demand for Alternative Treatments

Home PT/INR Testing

Market Opportunities



Development of Alternative Approaches



Companies Mentioned



Abbott Laboratories

Alere Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. Kg

Coagusense, Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer, Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Siemens AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cs2f6z/us





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716