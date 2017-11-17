Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2017) - Bell Copper Corporation (TSXV: BCU.H) ("Bell" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the Company has been notified by the Kabba Project optionee that they intend to return to the Kabba Project for further drilling in the coming weeks.

Highlights:

Optionee funds second round of 2017 drilling at Kabba

Drilling to focus on 2 newly permitted priority drill targets

As part of the ongoing community awareness platform started by the optionee in November of 2016, a third townhall meeting was held in Kingman AZ on November 15, 2017. At this townhall the optionee reviewed the initial 2017 work program, as well as informed the audience of further drilling for this year. To that effect, two new drill sites are being permitted. Drilling will focus on these two sites.

"We are excited by the decision of our optionee to head back to Kabba for further drilling earlier than originally anticipated. We look forward to delivering information as it becomes available,"Tim Marsh, President & CEO.

About Bell Copper

Bell Copper is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification, exploration and discovery of large copper deposits located in a region responsible for 10% of the world's copper production: Arizona.

Kabba Porphyry Copper Project

A primary focus for Bell Copper is the ongoing exploration and development at the Kabba Copper Porphyry Project near Kingman, AZ where, along with our project optionee, we are pursuing the faulted-off top of a major porphyry copper system, the bottom of which is exposed in the foothills 8+ km west of the Company's property.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by Timothy Marsh, PhD, PEng., the Company's CEO and President. No mineral resource has yet been identified on the Kabba Project. There is no certainty that the present exploration effort will result in the identification of a mineral resource or that any mineral resource that might be discovered will prove to be economically recoverable.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Bell Copper Corporation

"Timothy Marsh"

Timothy Marsh, President, CEO & Director

For further information please contact the Company

Tel: 1 800 418 8250

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.