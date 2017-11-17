Saint John, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2017) - Stompy Bot Corporation (CSE: BOT) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained First Canadian Capital Corp. ("First Canadian") to provide investor relation services to broaden the Company's investor base and enhance on-going investor communications in connection with the Company's proposed acquisition of Token Play Inc.

First Canadian will provide investor relations, market awareness and consulting services to the Company. In consideration of providing these services, First Canadian will receive a monthly fee of $5,000. In addition, the Company has granted First Canadian an option to purchase 1,000,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 per common share, with a quarter of the options vesting immediately and the balance vesting quarterly and expiring after two years.

The appointment of First Canadian is subject to the requisite filings with the Canadian Securities Exchange and other applicable regulatory authorities.

About Stompy Bot Productions

Stompy Bot Corporation (CSE: BOT) - is an independent video game developer and digital media publisher. The Company's growth strategy is to become a premier independent multimedia publisher. Their indie philosophy is to identify and acquire unique video game properties, apply innovative technologies, game development expertise, partner with movie studio resources and manage entertainment brands through a global media marketing approach. Stompy Bot is the exclusive Heavy Gear digital games license holder and publisher of Heavy Gear Assault, a next generation PC title using Epic Game's latest Unreal Engine 4 technology. For more information visit www.stompybot.com.

About First Canadian Capital Corp.

Based in Toronto and celebrating its 20th year, First Canadian develops strategic platforms for North American corporations that are utilized to gain exposure and recognition to the capital markets. First Canadian's core competencies are found in identifying quality assets and undervalued companies with high growth potential.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information. The parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.