Seadrill Limited: SDRL - Financial Calendar

Hamilton, Bermuda, November 17, 2017 - Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or the "Company") and certain affiliates commenced prearranged chapter 11 cases in the Southern District of Texas on September 12, 2017. While in chapter 11 the Company will not issue quarterly earnings reports, and accordingly no quarterly report will be issued for Q3 2017. The Company's next filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission will be its Annual Report on Form 20-F by April 30, 2018, in compliance with standards for a foreign private issuer and for NYSE and Oslo Børs listing requirements.

