Asia Pacific $13.66 Bn Print Labels Market 2017-2022 - Key Players are Mondi, Avery Dennison, CCL Industries, Innovia Films and Bemis

Asia Pacific print labels market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.02% from US$13.668 billion in 2017 expected to reach US$19.193 billion by 2022.
Due to the continued rapid expansion of Chinese and Indian label demand, Asia Pacific print labels market will witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. High economic growth in emerging economies, rising disposable income, and growing health awareness are some of the key factors augmenting the demand for packaged food and beverage products, which in turn has boosted the demand for print labels in the region. Increasing aging population, especially in Japan, has escalated the need for more healthcare services, coupled with the increased use of cosmeceuticals, is impacting the demand for print labels by end-use industries.
Key five industry participants profiled as part of this section are Mondi, Avery Dennison, CCL Industries, Innovia Films and Bemis.
Segmentation
By Type
- Pressure Sensitive Labels
- In-Mold Labels
- Wet-Glued Labels
- Sleeve Labels
- Multi-Part Tracking Labels
- Others
By Printing Technology
- Flexography
- Offset
- Screen
- Letterpress
- Gravure
- Digital
By End-Use Industry
- Healthcare
- Food and Beverage
- Personal Care
- Industrial
- Household Care
- Consumer Electronics
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
5. Asia Pacific Print Labels Market Forecast by Type (US$ billion)
6. Asia Pacific Print Labels Market Forecast by Printing Technology (US$ billion)
7. Asia Pacific Print Labels Market Forecast by End-Use Industry (US$ billion)
8. Asia Pacific Print Labels Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)
9. Competitive Intelligence
10. Company Profiles
- Mondi
- Avery Dennison
- CCL Industries
- Bemis
- Innovia Films
