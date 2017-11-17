sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 17.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

38,326 Euro		-0,04
-0,10 %
WKN: 854717 ISIN: US0814371052 Ticker-Symbol: BE7 
Aktie:
Branche
Kunststoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
BEMIS COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BEMIS COMPANY INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,749
39,139
21:59
38,85
39,08
22:01
17.11.2017 | 22:16
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Asia Pacific $13.66 Bn Print Labels Market 2017-2022 - Key Players are Mondi, Avery Dennison, CCL Industries, Innovia Films and Bemis

DUBLIN, November 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Asia Pacific (APAC) Print Labels Market - Forecasts from 2017 to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Asia Pacific print labels market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.02% from US$13.668 billion in 2017 expected to reach US$19.193 billion by 2022.

Due to the continued rapid expansion of Chinese and Indian label demand, Asia Pacific print labels market will witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. High economic growth in emerging economies, rising disposable income, and growing health awareness are some of the key factors augmenting the demand for packaged food and beverage products, which in turn has boosted the demand for print labels in the region. Increasing aging population, especially in Japan, has escalated the need for more healthcare services, coupled with the increased use of cosmeceuticals, is impacting the demand for print labels by end-use industries.

Key five industry participants profiled as part of this section are Mondi, Avery Dennison, CCL Industries, Innovia Films and Bemis.

Segmentation

By Type

  • Pressure Sensitive Labels
  • In-Mold Labels
  • Wet-Glued Labels
  • Sleeve Labels
  • Multi-Part Tracking Labels
  • Others

By Printing Technology

  • Flexography
  • Offset
  • Screen
  • Letterpress
  • Gravure
  • Digital

By End-Use Industry

  • Healthcare
  • Food and Beverage
  • Personal Care
  • Industrial
  • Household Care
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Asia Pacific Print Labels Market Forecast by Type (US$ billion)

6. Asia Pacific Print Labels Market Forecast by Printing Technology (US$ billion)

7. Asia Pacific Print Labels Market Forecast by End-Use Industry (US$ billion)

8. Asia Pacific Print Labels Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)

9. Competitive Intelligence

10. Company Profiles

  • Mondi
  • Avery Dennison
  • CCL Industries
  • Bemis
  • Mondi
  • Avery Dennison
  • CCL Industries
  • Bemis
  • Innovia Films

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gp5h8b/asia_pacific

Media Contact:


Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire