SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/17 -- Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI), a leading omni-direct lifestyle company, today announced its wholly owned subsidiary, CLR Roasters, has collaborated with the Marlins Foundation to donate one thousand Thanksgiving meals to families in local Miami neighborhoods.

CLR Roasters Café La Rica Espresso Brand and local community partners Feeding South Florida, Pepsi, Goya Foods, and Presidente Supermarkets will join forces with Major League Baseball's Miami Marlins, who is co-hosting its ninth annual Thanksgiving Distribution at Marlins Park on November 17. Each family will receive a Thanksgiving bag that includes a 10-pound turkey, fixings, Café La Rica Coffee and dessert at this private event being held exclusively for pre-selected families and the media. Additional community partner agencies include Big Sisters of Greater Miami, Abriendo Puertas, Curley's House, Sagrada Familia, Overtown Youth Center, and other neighborhood organizations.

"When Café La Rica was selected to become the "Official Cafecito" of the Miami Marlins part of the consideration given to us being chosen for this partnership was our involvement with our own Youngevity Be the Change Foundation's charitable work. We are proud to stand alongside the Miami Marlins and their foundation to join in their commitment of being socially responsible within their own community," stated Youngevity President and CFO, Dave Briskie.

"We all cherish spending time with loved ones and enjoying delicious food during this special holiday. That's why we're so thrilled to partner with The Marlins Foundation and the other incredible companies that have joined together to provide these local families with a true Thanksgiving feast," said Ernesto Aguila, CLR Roasters, President.

The Marlins Foundation and Community Outreach efforts support the Charity Partners of the Miami Marlins through philanthropy and service. The Foundation is committed to improving the lives of local youth through education, the arts, and baseball, with a focus on children with special needs. The funds raised by the Foundation provide unique experiences for kids in local schools, parks, and on the water. Since its ballpark was approved, the Marlins Foundation has gifted more than $10 million to South Florida charities.

Youngevity was founded upon the pioneering principles of Dr. Joel Wallach; always looking forward to the betterment of society. Today Youngevity continues to meet this mission with groundbreaking products, innovative services and a fulfilling business opportunity individually defined through flexibility and personal lifestyle choices. And in this Pursuit of Betterment, the Company continues to build and grow its Youngevity Be The Change Foundation. One hundred percent of the profits from Youngevity Be the Change Coffee, and other special products highlighted on the Foundation website help fund Foundation donations.

About Youngevity International, Inc.

Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) is a leading omni-direct lifestyle company, offering a hybrid of the direct selling business model, that also offers e-commerce and the power of social selling. Assembling a virtual Main Street of products and services under one corporate entity, Youngevity offers products from the six top selling retail categories: health/nutrition, home/family, food/beverage (including coffee), spa/beauty, apparel/jewelry, as well as innovative services. The Company was formed in the course of the summer 2011 merger of Youngevity Essential Life Sciences with Javalution® Coffee Company (now part of the company's food and beverage division). The resulting company became Youngevity International, Inc. in July 2013. For investor information, please visit YGYI.com. Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

