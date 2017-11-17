sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 18.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

15,092 Euro		+0,771
+5,38 %
WKN: A0BK80 ISIN: US00484M1062 Ticker-Symbol: CDG 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,038
15,265
17.11.
17.11.2017 | 22:57
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Investing In Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2017 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ("Acorda" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ACOR).

Specifically, on November 15, 2017, Acorda announced that it had identified seven cases of sepsis in patients, five of which were fatal, during the final-stage trial studies of the Company's treatment for Parkinson's disease, tozadenant. The Company also announced that new patient enrollment in the trial would be stopped.

On this news, Acorda's share price significantly declined.

If you invested in Acorda stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/ACOR. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

CONTACT:

FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn: Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

SOURCE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE