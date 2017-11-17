Global $592 Million Rugged Tablet Market to 2022 - Key Players are HP, Zebra, Panasonic, Getac, Honeywell Scanning & Mobility, MilDef, DT Research, Xplore & Mobile Demand

DUBLIN, November 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Rugged Tablet Market - Forecasts from 2017 to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Global rugged tablet market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.92% over the forecast period to grow to US$592.906 million by 2022, increasing from US$466.225 million in 2017



A rugged computer is one which can be particularly devised to be operated under harsh usage environments. Harsh environments include extreme temperatures, wet or dusty conditions or strong vibrations.



The research study examines the Global Rugged Tablets market report on the basis of various segments - by type, application, and geography.



The market report provides an estimation of the overall market size in terms of value (US$) while providing a comprehensive analysis of the key segments and the geographical subdivisions in details. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical segments.



Moreover, the research study analyzes the overall regulatory framework of rugged tablets market, offering stakeholders a better understanding of the various policies and laws and regulations. It also contains in-depth information gained through primary and secondary research methods which have been assessed through various effective analytical tools. Thus, the research report presents near-accurate market estimates based on the data attained from such systematic research.



The research report also analyzes the competitive landscape of the rugged tablets market by reviewing the company profiles of the leading market players. This section also identifies the market hierarchy by analyzing the mergers and acquisitions, current developments and strategies of key players.



Segmentation



Rugged Tablet Market has been segmented on the basis of type, applications, and geography as follows:



By Type

Semi Rugged

Fully Rugged

Ultra Rugged

By Application

Defense

Industrial

Commercial

Government



Key industry players profiled as part of this section are HP, Zebra, Panasonic, Getac, Honeywell Scanning & Mobility, MilDef, DT Research, Xplore, Mobile Demand and LEONARDO DRS among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Global Rugged Tablet Market Forecast by Type (US$ million)



6. Global Rugged Tablet Market Forecast by Application (US$ million)



7. Global Rugged Tablet Market Forecast by Geography (US$ million)



8. Competitive Intelligence



9. Company Profiles



HP

Zebra

Panasonic

Getac

Honeywell Scanning & Mobility

MilDef

DT Research

Xplore

Mobile Demand

DRS Technology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tzhbpx/global_rugged

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716