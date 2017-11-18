Global $11.37 Bn Hearth Markets 2017-2022 - Key Players are HNI, Travis Industries, Innovative Hearth Products, FPI Fireplace Products International, and Empire Comfort Systems

DUBLIN, November 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Hearth Market - Forecasts from 2017 to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global hearth market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.03% over the forecast period to grow to US$11.379 billion by 2022, increasing from US$10.293 billion in 2017.

Hearths are one of the oldest forms of space heating appliance. Earlier used for domestic purposes now they have found application in wider areas such as creating relaxing and comfortable ambience in non-domestic buildings. The average increase in disposable income, improving lifestyle and demand for modernized infrastructure has raised the demand for aesthetic home decor among the customer which, in turn, has further spurred the demand for Hearth.

Furthermore, growing global tourism industry has augmented the demand for hearth system within hospitality and leisure sector. Extremely cold climatic conditions in several geographical areas are also boosting the demand of electric hearths in the major regional markets, as it is cost efficient, space efficient, easy to clean, and environment-friendly. However, traditional hearths are not eco-friendly and growing environmental sustainability concerns will hamper the market growth. Geographically, the hearth market is dominated by North America because of the presence of key players of global hearth market in the region.

Key industry players profiled as part of this section are HNI Corporation, Travis Industries, Innovative Hearth Products, FPI Fireplace Products International, and Empire Comfort Systems among others.



Segmentation



By Fuel type

Gas

Wood

Electric

Others

By Product

Insert

Stove

Fireplace

By Placement

Indoor

Outdoor

Portable

By Design

Traditional

Modern

By End User

Resident

Commercial

Hospitality

Others



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Hearth Market Forecast by Fuel Type (US$ billion)



6. Hearth Market Forecast by Product (US$ billion)



7. Hearth Market Forecast by Placement (US$ billion)



8. Hearth Market Forecast by Design (US$ billion)



9. Hearth Market Forecast by End User (US$ billion)



10. Hearth Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)



11. Competitive Intelligence



12. Company Profiles



FPI Fireplace Products International

Montigo

HNI Corporation

Empire Comfort Systems

Hearth Products Controls

Pacific Energy

Innovative Hearth Products

Napoleon Products

Travis Industries

Hearthstone Stoves

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ndxp5w/hearth_market





