Global $16.4 Bn 3D Imaging Market 2017-2022 - Key Players Profiled Include Hewlett-Packard, Apple, Infineon Technologies, Microsoft, and Zebra Imaging

Global 3D imaging market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 31.56% over the forecast period to reach US$16.430 billion by 2022, from US$4.170 billion in 2017

Rising demand for 3D imaging technology in media and entertainment industry is the key driver of global 3D imaging market due to escalating demand for video games and theatrical films. Other drivers include increasing demand for 3D medical imaging and rising use of the technology in machine vision applications of industrial automation.

3D imaging systems are also used for civil engineering applications by way of using 3D scanners to create building models. Availability of low cost and portable 3D scanners along with growing adoption of 3D scanning in animation and virtual reality applications are positively impacting the growth of global 3D imaging market. Rising 3D content is forcing smartphone manufacturers to introduce 3D cameras, thereby providing a great opportunity for the expansion of 3D imaging market worldwide. Moreover, growing implementation of 3D scanning in the architecture and construction sector will also bolster the market growth in the coming years.

Geographically, North America accounts for the largest share of global 3D imaging market due to increasing R&D activities in the region. APAC region is anticipated to witness the fastest regional market growth owing to growing entertainment and consumer electronics industry. However, the growth of 3D imaging market will be hindered by factors lack of infrastructure to support diverse 3D imaging devices coupled with high cost of 3D imaging software and solutions during the forecast period.

Segmentation

By Sensor Used

CMOS

CCD

By Application

Layout and Animation

3D Scanning

3D Modelling

3D Rendering

Image Reconstruction

By Industry Vertical

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Defense

Construction

Security

Others



Key industry players profiled in this section are Hewlett-Packard, Apple, Infineon Technologies, Microsoft, and Zebra Imaging among others.



Hewlett Packard Corporation

Apple

Infineon Technologies

Microsoft Corporation

Zebra Imaging

Panasonic Corporation

Google

Visage Imaging

GE Healthcare

