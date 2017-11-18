VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/17 -- Petro Vista Energy Corp. ("Petro Vista" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: PTV) announces that effective immediately Mr. Dan Placzek has replaced Mr. Darren Devine as President, CEO, Corporate Secretary and as a director of the Company.

Mr. Placzek's appointment refocuses the Company's business strategy towards acquiring high value assets or a business in the technology sector. Mr. Placzek is a corporate development consultant with a focus over the past 10 years in emerging private and public companies principally in the technology and bio-technology sectors.

ON BEHALF OF PETRO VISTA ENERGY CORP.

Dan Placzek, President and CEO

