Toronto, Ontario,--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2017) - Advantagewon Oil Corp. (CSE: AOC) (OTC Pink: ANTGF) (the "Corporation", "Advantagewon", "AOC") announced today that it has conducted, and that it has closed, a non- brokered private placement raise where Four Hundred and Thirty Thousand Dollars ("$430,000.00") CDN was raised by issuing Two Million Eight Hundred and Sixty-Six Thousand Six Hundred and Sixty-Seven ("2,866,667") Units at a price of Fifteen Cents ("$0.15") CDN per Unit. Each unit is comprised of one common share of the Corporation, and one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Corporation for Twenty-Five Cents ("$0.25") CDN for a period of 36 months from the closing date. All common shares issued in connection with this placement will be subject to a four month plus one day hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws. In connection with the closing of this private placement offering, Advantagewon Oil Corp., paid finder's fees totaling Thirty-Four Thousand, Four Hundred Dollars ("$34,400.00") CDN in connection with certain subscriptions for the Corporation's Units. Proceeds of the placement will be used for both acquisitions and for working capital purposes.

The Corporation also announced today that it has entered into a debt settlement agreement with two creditors. The Corporation will transfer Two Million Five Hundred Thousand ("2,500,000") common shares that it currently owns and holds in Gunpowder Capital Corp., equally to the two creditors. The creditors have agreed that once the share transfer is completed a combined Two Hundred Thousand Dollars ("$200,000.00") CDN worth of debt owed to the creditors will be settled.

The Corporation has entered into a debt settlement agreement where the Corporation will issue Two Hundred Thousand ("216,300") common shares at a deemed price of Ten Cents ("$0.10") CDN per common share to settle Twenty-One Thousand Six Hundred and Thirty Dollars ("$21,630.00") CDN of debt to certain creditors, one of which is a Director of the Corporation. All shares issued in the debt settlement agreements will be subject to a four month plus one day hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Advantagewon Oil Corp.

Advantagewon is focused on building consistent cash flow from low cost, low risk oil wells in the State of Texas. AOC applies specialized expertise to increase oil recovery from 10-15% to up to 75% for each well. Once the enhanced recovery strategy is successfully applied, AOC will repeat the process throughout the oil pool to maximize output and minimize cost and risk. For more information please visit www.aoc-oil.com.

For further information please contact:

Mr. Paul Haber

CEO & Director

Advantagewon Oil Corp.

T: (416) 318-6501

E: paul.haber@aoc-oil.com

W: www.aoc-oil.com

Mr. Frank Kordy

Secretary & Director

Advantagewon Oil Corp.

T: (647) 466-4037

E: frank.kordy@aoc-oil.com

W: www.aoc-oil.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although Management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

