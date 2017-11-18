Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2017) - TNR Gold Corp. (TSXV: TNR) ("TNR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $360,000. The private placement consists of 7,200,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit (a "Unit"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and a warrant to purchase one common share at $0.05 per share for five years.

Of the 7,200,000 warrants issued, 2,400,000 warrants will include an acceleration clause such that if TNR common shares trade at a price over $0.08 for 30 consecutive days before July 1, 2018, the Company will have the right to accelerate the exercise of the 2,400,000 warrants at the $0.05 exercise price. In this case, the warrant holders must exercise the 2,400,000 warrants within 30 days after notice is provided by the Company.

The securities issued pursuant to the private placement are subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance.

Maurice Brooks, Greg Johnson, Kirill Klip, Ross Thompson and John Wisbey, directors of the Company, were subscribers in the private placement. Mr. Brooks acquired 120,000 Units, Mr. Johnson acquired 110,000 Units, Mr. Klip acquired 870,000 Units, Mr. Thompson acquired 100,000 Units and Mr. Wisbey acquired 6,000,000 Units. The issuance of private placement securities to non-arms' length parties constitutes a related-party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Because the Company's shares trade only on the TSX Venture Exchange, the issuance of securities is exempt from the formal valuation requirements of Section 5.4 of MI 61-101 pursuant to Subsection 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 and exempt from the minority approval requirements of Section 5.6 of MI 61-101 pursuant to Section 5.7(b). The post-closing ownership in TNR by John Wisbey, before warrant exercise, is 15,390,000 shares, equivalent to approximately 9.8% of the outstanding common shares of the Company. Should all of the warrants held by Mr. Wisbey be exercised, his holdings would be 21,390,000 shares, equivalent to approximately 13% of the issued common shares (reflecting exercise of all of the warrants in this financing). Should all of the warrants held by Mr. Klip be exercised, his holdings would be 29,995,000 shares, equivalent to approximately 18% of the issued common shares. The Company did not file a material change report 21 days prior to the closing of the private placement as the details of the participation of insiders of the Company had not been confirmed at that time.

ABOUT TNR GOLD CORP.

TNR Gold Corp. is working to become an energy metals royalty company. Over the past twenty-two years, TNR, through its lead generator business model, has been successful in generating high quality exploration projects around the globe. With the Company's expertise, resources and industry network, it identified the potential of the Los Azules copper project in Argentina and now holds a 0.36% NSR royalty on the prospect.

TNR is also a major shareholder of International Lithium Corp. ("ILC"), with current holdings of approximately 10.5% of the outstanding shares of ILC. ILC holds interests in lithium projects in Argentina, Ireland and Canada.

TNR retains a 1.8% NSR royalty on the Mariana Lithium property in Argentina. ILC maintains a right to repurchase 1.0% of the NSR royalty on the Mariana Lithium property of which 0.9% relates to the Company's NSR interest. The Company would receive $900,000 on execution of the repurchase. The project is currently being advanced in a joint venture between ILC and Ganfeng Lithium International Co. Ltd.

At its core, TNR provides significant exposure to gold, copper and lithium through its holdings in Alaska (the Shotgun gold porphyry project) and Argentina, and is committed to continued generation of in-demand projects, while diversifying its markets and building shareholder value.

